Tom Brady Is Making No Effort to Save Marriage, "Refuses to Bend" For Gisele Bundchen, Sources Claim

When rumors about Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s divorce first began to circulate, the couple insisted there was no cause for concern.

But in recent weeks, both parties have been tight-lipped on the matter — and it looks as though their silence speaks volumes.

Insiders say Gisele and Tom have both hired divorce lawyers, and it increasingly looks as though there’s no hope for reconciliation.

In fact, it seems that Gisele is completely done with the marriage and has no desire to try and work things out.

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are rumored to be living in separate homes. Gisele is reportedly furious with Brady’s decision to return to football. (Photo via Getty Images)

It may sound like she’s being insensitive, but sources close to the situation say the supermodel only reached this point after Tom repeatedly made it clear that he was completely unwilling to compromise.

“Gisele and Tom’s friends are upset at Tom for going back on his word and coming out of retirement,” a source exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly.

“They hate the way Tom is refusing to bend for Gisele.”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are rumored to have hit a rough patch in their marriage. Some have even claimed that the couple is separated. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)

“This was really the first big issue they’ve had in their marriage. Friends are hoping they aren’t past the point of no return.”

The insider says that communication between the exes has been minimal as both Tom and Gisele focus on the areas of their lives they can still control.

“Tom has been throwing himself into work and focusing all his love on the kids,” the source continues.

Gisele and Tom in happier times. (Photo via Getty)

“Gisele has been focusing on their kids and also working to build up her businesses and take some time for herself.”

Earlier this week, Gisele “liked” an Instagram post about the frustrations of dealing with “inconsistent” people.

Many interpreted it as her way of taking a shot at Tom and his decision to return to the NFL after announcing his retirement back in February.

Gisele Bundchen is reportedly upset with Tom Brady’s decision to return to the NFL. (Photo via Getty)

“She is done with their marriage,” a source close to Bundchen tells People magazine.

“She was upset about it for a long time and it’s still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on. She doesn’t believe that her marriage can be repaired.”

The insider adds that Gisele “is doing okay” as her marriage to Brady seems to come to its conclusion.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have gone their separate ways. And Gisele is dropping clues about what happened. (Photo via Getty Images)

“She is just trying to figure out her life,” the source says.

“She doesn’t have much contact with Tom.”

Insiders say that Gisele is currently spending most of her time in Miami, where she and Tom purchased property prior to their separation.

Gisele Bundchen are rumored to be having marital troubles. (Photo via Getty)

Tom’s focus, of course, is on football.

This season will almost certainly be his last one in the NFL.

But if he thinks Gisele will be willing to give him another chance in February, he might have another thing coming.