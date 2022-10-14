Tom Brady Is Making No Effort to Save Marriage, "Refuses to Bend" For Gisele Bundchen, Sources Claim

When rumors about Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s divorce first began to circulate, the couple insisted there was no cause for concern.
But in recent weeks, both parties have been tight-lipped on the matter — and it looks as though their silence speaks volumes.
Insiders say Gisele and Tom have both hired divorce lawyers, and it increasingly looks as though there’s no hope for reconciliation.
In fact, it seems that Gisele is completely done with the marriage and has no desire to try and work things out.
It may sound like she’s being insensitive, but sources close to the situation say the supermodel only reached this point after Tom repeatedly made it clear that he was completely unwilling to compromise.
“Gisele and Tom’s friends are upset at Tom for going back on his word and coming out of retirement,” a source exclusively reveals in the newest issue of Us Weekly.
“They hate the way Tom is refusing to bend for Gisele.”
“This was really the first big issue they’ve had in their marriage. Friends are hoping they aren’t past the point of no return.”
The insider says that communication between the exes has been minimal as both Tom and Gisele focus on the areas of their lives they can still control.
“Tom has been throwing himself into work and focusing all his love on the kids,” the source continues.
“Gisele has been focusing on their kids and also working to build up her businesses and take some time for herself.”
Earlier this week, Gisele “liked” an Instagram post about the frustrations of dealing with “inconsistent” people.
Many interpreted it as her way of taking a shot at Tom and his decision to return to the NFL after announcing his retirement back in February.
“She is done with their marriage,” a source close to Bundchen tells People magazine.
“She was upset about it for a long time and it’s still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on. She doesn’t believe that her marriage can be repaired.”
The insider adds that Gisele “is doing okay” as her marriage to Brady seems to come to its conclusion.
“She is just trying to figure out her life,” the source says.
“She doesn’t have much contact with Tom.”
Insiders say that Gisele is currently spending most of her time in Miami, where she and Tom purchased property prior to their separation.
Tom’s focus, of course, is on football.
This season will almost certainly be his last one in the NFL.
But if he thinks Gisele will be willing to give him another chance in February, he might have another thing coming.