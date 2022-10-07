Tom Brady: Deeply Depressed Amid Gisele Bundchen Divorce, Insiders Claim

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen appear to be headed for divorce.

In fact, multiple outlets have now confirmed that Tom and Gisele have both hired lawyers, with an eye toward legally ending their marriage.

Accounts vary about what exactly caused the split, but most sources concur that it was Gisele who initiated their divorce.

And it seems her reasons for doing so had something to do with Tom’s seemingly never-ending football career.

Gisele Bundchen is reportedly upset with Tom Brady's decision to return to the NFL.

Brady announced his retirement back in February, but just six weeks later, he revealed that he intended to return to the field for a third season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The legendary quarterback took an unexpected 11-day hiatus from Bucs training camp in August, and insiders say this was part of a last-ditch effort to save his marriage.

Those who know Brady best say he was shocked and wounded by Bundchen’s decision to call it quits.

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are rumored to be living in separate homes.

“It’s pretty obvious that he’s hurting,” a source close to Brady tells People magazine. “He feels very hurt by her.”

A second insider confirms previous rumors that Gisele was upset about Brady’s decision to return to the NFL, but notes that that was not the only reason that Gisele decided to leave.

“It’s complicated,” the insider says. “There’s a lot more to it.”



But while we might not know exactly why Gisele decided to end the marriage, insiders say there’s no doubt that she’s the one who made the call.

“She is the one steering the divorce,” the first source says.

“She is playing offense and he is playing defense. He wants to protect himself, protect his interests, but he’s only starting to go the legal route in his defense from her,” the insider continues.



“He doesn’t want this to be ugly, he doesn’t want to fight. If the divorce is happening — and it seems like it is — he wants it to go as smoothly as possible.”

The source says the split has hit Tom especially hard as he’s encountered very little hardship in his life up to this point.

“Think about it: Tom has had a very charmed life,” says the insider.



“Things always seem to go his way. He works hard, he’s a good guy, he hasn’t had a lot of things go wrong in his life. This is awful for him. You can tell that this really, really hurts.”

Insiders say Gisele is concerned about the possibility that Tom will sustain some sort of permanent injury, but she’s also fed up with living like a widow for half the year.

“During the season, they live separate lives,” says one source, adding:



“This is not something that just happened today.”

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.