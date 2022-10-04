Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Have Both Hired Divorce Lawyers [Report]

There’s more bad news for Tom Brady this week.

And no, we’re not talking about the fact that the 45-year-old QB was handed a primetime defeat by possible GOAT successor Patrick Mahomes on Sunday night.

Instead, we’re referring to the latest developments in the story that’s overshadowed Brady’s relatively lackluster performance on the field:

Yes, as you’ve likely heard by now, Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen appear to have separated.

Tom Brady and Gisele look very happy in this photo. But divorce chatter continues to follow them around. (Photo via Getty)

And now, it looks as though the couple has taken steps toward legally ending their marriage.

According to a new report from Page Six, Tom and Gisele have both hired divorce lawyers, and friends who thought the couple would ride it out are now prepared to say the marriage is probably over.

“I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” one insider tells the outlet.

Gisele Bundchen is reportedly upset with Tom Brady’s decision to return to the NFL. (Photo via Getty)

“I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.”

When these two first separated, it was widely rumored that Gisele was upset about Tom’s decision to return to the NFL after announcing his retirement back in February.

But insiders close to the couple insist that that’s not the cause of the split.

Gisele and Tom in happier times. (Photo via Getty)

“But they have had a series of blowups over the past few years, and this time it looks like there’s no going back,” says the source.

The financial aspect of the split could make things very messy.

Gisele is one of the wealthiest models in the history of the industry, and Page Six reports that “Brady’s estimated overall net worth swelled from $180 million to $250 million” in the past year.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen turned heads and looked amazing in New York at the 2017 MET Gala.

Forbes now lists Brady as ninth highest paid athlete in the world, thanks in large part to endorsement deals including Under Armour, Sam Adams, Foot Locker and Tag Heuer.

Tom and Gisele own many properties together, including a $17 million home on Indian Creek Island in Miami, a condo at 70 Vestry St. in Tribeca, valued at $3.6 million, and a $5.7 million property at developer Mike Meldman’s Yellowstone Club in Montana.

And the list of properties doesn’t end there!

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are rumored to be living in separate homes. Gisele is reportedly furious with Brady’s decision to return to football. (Photo via Getty Images)

Insiders Gisele’s personal favorite of the Bradys’ many homes is the vacation spot the family often retreats to on the Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica.

Obviously, the entire Brady clan fled Tampa ahead of Hurricane Ian.

Sources have indicated that Gisele is currently living in a Miami home that the couple rented last year.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are rumored to have hit a rough patch in their marriage. Some have even claimed that the couple is separated. (Photo via Getty Images)

It’s not clear where Brady is residing at the moment.

We’ll have further updates on this developing story as more information becomes available.