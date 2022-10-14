Britney Spears Deletes Instagram After Calling Out Mom for Hitting Her

Several days ago, Britney Spears recalled her mother hitting her after she returned home from a night of partying.

If anyone had wondered why Britney did not accept Lynne’s apology, well, that was just one of many good reasons.

But obviously, Britney received a flurry of replies. Some shamed her for calling out her mom, others trauma-dumped about their own abusive parents.

Following that mess, Britney has opted to take a break from Instagram. In fact, her whole page is currently just … gone.

Britney Spears visited Vegas over the weekend. And seems the trip brought back some painful memories for the pop icon.

Britney Spears posted but later deleted a genuinely upsetting post.

Back in her partying days, Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan dropped her off at her home at 4AM.

There, Britney recalled, her mother Lynne hit her in the face. Britney said that it was the first time that someone slapped her in the face.

Lynne had been providing childcare for then very young Jayden and Preston at the small beach house.

It is unclear what could have motivated the alleged act of violence.

But while an adult family member striking an adult is not the usual definition of child-abuse, we can certainly all agree that it is wrong. Much more so than, say, a bar scuffle.

Lynne Spears is the mother of Britney Spears. Though their relationship has had its ups and downs, she has recently taken an interest in her daughter’s legal independence.

Your family, your loved ones, should never be the source of violence against you.

An adult child is not usually as vulnerable to violence by a parent, by virtue of being an adult with legal rights.

But the betrayal is still, frankly, unforgivable. We can more than understand why Britney is not interested in reconnecting with Lynne. Who would be?

Britney Spears is all smiles in this photo. She shared it to Instagram in April 2022.

We do not actually know if there is a direct correlation between Britney’s upsetting memory of her mother and her Instagram deletion.

Again, she did not just step back from the app. She has deleted her account.

Britney has done this before, only to later return with her previous posts restored. Sometimes, she needs to step back from social media.

Britney Spears celebrated the debut success of “Hold Me Closer” with a glorious topless pic, snapped and shared from Sunset Tower. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Truth be told, a lot of people will straight-up delete apps from their phone or deactivate their accounts when they need a break.

Why? Muscle memory. It is so easy to check something by accident. Many of us do this when sites are down or the internet is out.

Britney is not the only person to need a break from social media. (Couldn’t be me, but good for her for getting a breather)

Britney Spears uploaded a video of herself dancing just a few days after announcing she had suffered a miscarriage. We wish her the best.

Britney might not have to take so many steps back from Instagram if people in her comments could just, you know, be normal. Sadly, they cannot.

Part of that comes from being one of the most famous people on the planet. The other part comes from her sometimes goofy, seemingly impulsive posting style.

We will look forward to Britney’s return to Instagram. And, as always, we wish her the very best.