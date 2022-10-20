The Bachelor Spoilers: Which Franchise Alum is Set to Surprise Zach Shallcross?

We’re still a couple months away from the return of The Bachelor.

But let’s be honest, shall we?

It’s never too early for some fun and intriguing Bachelor spoilers!

Especially when they come to us from respected and reliable Reality Steve, the ultimate insider when it comes to this long-running franchise.

Zach Shallcross is ready to find love! Will he do so on The Bachelor?

Back in late September, Zach Shallcross was named the next lead of this franchise.

The 26-year old appeared on Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s season of The Bachelorette… got pretty serious with Rachel… and was named The Bachelor during After the Final Rose.

He’s a tech executive from Anaheim who “loves his mama, his dogs, and football,” according to Zach’s official ABC bio.

He’s already ready to settle down, previously telling People Magazine after getting dumped by Rachel after making it to her final four:

“Heartbreak is never fun, but it didn’t deter me. And I’m ready to go again.”

Zach Shallcross will be the 27th Bachelor in show history. The odds are against him finding true love.

As for what we can expect on Zach’s season of The Bachelor?

For starters, Reality Steve reports that Shallcross and his suitors will head to at least London and Stockholm as part of a European adventure.

Also…

A little teaser about Zach’s season: a former Bachelor & BIP contestant shows up during the first group date after party of the season to seemingly try and throw her hat into the ring and become one of Zach’s women.

It didn’t go well for her.

Steve eventually posted a column in which he revealed the first group date of the season will feature three “alumni that were brought on to attend and sort of “judge” the women in competitions: Victoria Fuller, Courtney Robertson, and Tahzjuan Hawkins.

Later on, Steve claims that Hawkins showed romantic interest in Shallcross and crashed the party that same evening.

It’s unclear how exactly she gets sent packing from there, but Steve emphasizes that Hawkins does not make a follow-up appearance.

This development will take place on Episode 2.

“There’s really two main things that I look for and first is how kind and compassionate they are. I think that’s something that’s pretty rare nowadays,” Zach explained to People last month.

“The other thing is having someone that loves to do fun, adventurous stuff with me, whether it’s traveling, trying cool foods.”

ABC has not yet dropped The Bachelor Season 27 premiere date.

We’re guessing it kicks off in early January, however.