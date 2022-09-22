Zach Shallcross: I’m Ready to Find Love as The Bachelor!!!

Zach Shallcross sounds prepared to beat the odds.

The VERY long odds, we should emphasize.

On Tuesday night, the 26-year old tech executive was officially named by ABC as its 27th Bachelor.

The decision didn’t come as a shock to those who have been searching for The Bachelor spoilers — or to those familiar with this show’s history.

Shallcross looks exactly like pretty much every other lead on The Bachelor, you know?

Zach went home after his Fantasy Suite Week date with Rachel Recchia after it became obvious she didn’t seem him as marriage material.

Does he see himself that way, though?

HECK YES, Shallcross now tells People Magazine.

“I’ve taken the lessons I’ve learned and want to apply it for myself and find my person now,” Shallcross says in the latest issue of this publication, adding:

“Heartbreak is never fun, but it didn’t deter me. And I’m ready to go again.”

As it custom for a new Bachelor, Shallcross met a few aspiring wives on this week’s After the Final Rose special.

He then spoke to People about what he’s looking for in a potential spouse.

“There’s really two main things that I look for and first is how kind and compassionate they are. I think that’s something that’s pretty rare nowadays,” he explained.

“The other thing is having someone that loves to do fun, adventurous stuff with me, whether it’s traveling, trying cool foods.”

Shallcross also said he hopes to showcase more of his “fun” and/or “goofy” side on Season 27 of the franchise.

Along with his romantic side, of course.

“One of the biggest lessons I learned was I’m a guy that typically wears his heart on his sleeve,” he continued to People.

“If you can show your emotions and not be scared about it, I really think that’s an important attribute.

“But in my case, I think I fell in love really hard and really fast and I didn’t necessarily take a step back and look at the entire situation from her perspective.”

Wait a minute, though.

Shallcross only just fell in love with someone else, and is also just 26 years old.

He’s truly ready to settle down?!?

“My take on that is when you know, you know,” he says of the whole marriage thing.

“I don’t think that there’s anything where there’s an age limit on when you decide you want to fall in love and get married.

“If you are ready and you feel well equipped with yourself, you love yourself, you trust yourself and you want to share that with someone else, it doesn’t matter how old you are.”

ABC is yet to announce a premiere date for The Bachelor Season 27, but the series almost always kicks off in very early January.

