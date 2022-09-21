Zach Shallcross: Confirmed as The Bachelor #27!

A whole lot transpired on The Bachelorette finale this past Tuesday night.

As you may have read about, Gabby Windey found love.

Conversely, Rachel Recchia wallowed in heartbreak.

Elsewhere, however, some time was made to focus on the other wildly popular show in this franchise… as ABC confirmed the identity of the very next Bachelor.

Here he is! The Bachelor number-27. Fans seem torn on the selection of Zach Shallcross.

Yes, as we previously head, it’s Zach Shallcross!

Host Jesse Palmer made the announcement as part of the After the Final Rose special, confirming a rumor that this 26-year old tech executive will be looking for love in early 2023.

Shallcross was eliminated by Rachel this season after their fantasy-suite date made it evident that Recchia was more interested in eventual winnerr Tino Franco and runner-up Aven Jones.

“I really needed to take some time away and reflect and heal that broken heart,” Shallcross told Palmer on Tuesday evening.

He added on the special:

“What I learned from that experience was, it didn’t change how ready I was. I am now more ready. That was fuel to the fire. I am ready to find my person, my best friend.”

Later on, Zach went ahead and met multiple women who were competing to participate on his season, which we expect to premiere in January.

Shallcross hails from Anaheim Hills, Calif.

He’s described in his official ABC bio as an “old-fashioned romantic” who has “a huge heart that he is so ready to share forever with the right woman.”

He splits his time these days between residents in Texas and Orange County and, as a fun fact, his uncle is beloved Seinfeld actor Patrick Warburton.

The star appeared on The Bachelorette when Shallcross visited his family.

How does the reality star feel about his upcoming journey?

“I’ve taken the lessons I’ve learned and want to apply it for myself and find my person now,” Shallcross tells People in this week’s issue.

“Heartbreak is never fun, but it didn’t deter me.

“And I’m ready to go again.”

What’s an example of something he discovered about himself while dating Rachel?

‘One of the biggest lessons I learned was I’m a guy that typically wears his heart on his sleeve,” he explains to People.

“If you can show your emotions and not be scared about it, I really think that’s an important attribute.

“But in my case, I think I fell in love really hard and really fast and I didn’t necessarily take a step back and look at the entire situation from her perspective.”

In closing, Shallcross is only 26.

And yet…

“My take on [marriage] is when you know, you know,” he also told People.

“I don’t think that there’s anything where there’s an age limit on when you decide you want to fall in love and get married.

“If you are ready and you feel well equipped with yourself, you love yourself, you trust yourself and you want to share that with someone else, it doesn’t matter how old you are.”

ABC has not yet announced a premiere date for The Bachelor Season 27, but it nearly always kicks off right after the new year.

