Christine Brown: Yup, I’m Dating! And I Wanna Get Married Again!

Sorry, Kody Brown.

But, really, NOT sorry.

Not at all.

In order to promote the ongoing season of Sister Wives, Christine Brown has been making the media rounds of late, providing in-depth interviews with a number of entertainment news-themed outlets.

The mother of six has said a whole lot in these sit-downs, stating for the record, in one case, that she has next to no relationship with two of her former sister wives.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, meanwhile, Christine also revealed recently that she’s back on the market. Officially!

“I’m dating just for fun,” Christine told this website, adding of where her mind is at these days:

“That just keeps everything super-light because that’s just who I am right now.”

Christine, who was raised in a polygamous household, married Kody way back when she was 21 years old.

The couple was together for well over two decades when Brown announced last November that she was walking away from the spiritual union.

“[I’m not interested in anything] romantic yet,” Christine added to ET. “That’s way too fast. But dating for sure.”

We’re so glad to hear this!

Christine Brown has a lot to think about. This is a photo from Season 2 of Sister Wives Season 17.

After coming out of such a lengthy and challenging relationship, Christine went on to say she wants to keep her dating life “very light, nothing serious.”

She elaborated as follows:

”[I’m up for] dating, sure, as long as it’s just very, very casually. [I’d like a] romantic relationship eventually, get married again eventually, yes.”

Wow, huh?

Christine has been candid in all of her interviews this summer and fall.

She told People Magazine in September that she should have left Kody years ago.

“I think we both just need to be free of each other,” Christine also said on the September 18 installment of the TLC series, adding:

“It was bad before COVID. It’s been 10, 12 years of bad.”

Christine Brown and Kody Brown are no more. These are official TLC-sponsored images of the stars.

Elsewhere amid her promotional blitz, Christine didn’t hold back when it comes to Meri Brown.

“I won’t be close with Meri anymore, not really,” Christine also has said. “We’re just very different, so I won’t be having much to do with Meri.”

Christine remains very close with Janelle; the pals work together and travel together frequently.

Meri, though?

“I wish her the best, all the happiness in the world, of course,” Christine continued.

“Whatever she needs, I hope she gets that. I just don’t see that there’s a friendship for us.”

Christine Brown forces a smile and talks about life as a polygamist in this scene from a Sister Wives episode.

Finally, when it comes to Robyn?

“I think [Kody] has a favorite wife and that’s why all of this is like it is,” Christine came right out and admitted on Season 17, obviously referencing Kody’s only legal spouse.

Added Christine back then on this sensitive topic:

“Apparently I’m not treating her well enough so there’s nothing I can do. I mean, honestly, what he’s asking from me is ridiculous.”

We’re so happy for Christine. We’re thrilled that she has gotten out of Arizona and has settled back home in Utah.

Treat her well out there, dating site users! She deserves it.