Roloffs to Face "Uncertain Times, A Cold War" on Little People, Big World Season 24

For those who have been paying attention over the last few months, the following spoiler should come as no surprise:

Things will not exactly be all peaches and cream on Little People, Big World Season 24.

Earlier this week, TLC announced that new episodes of the beloved reality show will premiere on Tuesday, November 1 at 9/8c.

Now, meanwhile, the network has also released the official synopsis for what fans can expect from Matt, Amy and company this fall and winter.

“The Roloff Family faces uncertain times,” opens the description.

“Many hurt feelings remain over Matt’s decision to sell the North side of the farm and the waiting game begins on whether Matt can find a buyer.”

Indeed, this is what we’ve been seeing on social media for a long time now, isn’t it?

Matt told Instagram followers in May that a certain section of his famous property was on the market… much to the chagrin of those allegedly close to him.

At one point this summer, for example, Audrey Roloff came right out and said she and her husband were screwed out of the farm.

At another point, Zach trashed his own father as a coward, claiming that Matt misled the public when he stated that he tried to give his kids a deal — only for then to say they twins had moved on and didn’t want to actually take the farm over.

Tagging his father directly on social, Zach wrote “this post is extremely misguided and false,” adding:

“My dad is manipulating the narrative right now before the [Season 23] comes out.”

To complete his shocking rebuke, Zach wrote:

Once again like he has for most of his life not taking responsibility for his own actions and blaming others.

Dragging the family drama that he created and then manipulate the fan base to make himself come out okay.

This post his a new shocking low of cowardice and manipulation of his family and kids for his own gain.

Zach and Tori Roloff are all smiles in this promotional photo for new episodes of Little People, Big World.

As you can tell, tension remains between the relatives.

“Zach and Tori are settling nicely into their new house in Washington but there’s no time to relax because baby #3 shakes things up by coming early,” continues the synopsis.

“Zach and Tori are now outnumbered and will have to adjust to life with three kids.”

Indeed, the TLC trailer also gives us a look at Tori in a hospital bed, telling viewers prior to her C-section:

“In an hour and a half, I’m gonna have major abdominal surgery. I’m pretty ready to get this kid out of me.”

Here is how the Season 24 description concludes:

Matt puts his dream house into overdrive because his plan is still to marry Caryn and move in and enjoy his retirement.

Amy and Chris are loving their first year of married life but find themselves caught in the middle of a cold war between Matt and Zach’s family.

Will Matt and Zach’s rift heal so that the Roloff clan can come together?