Little People, Big World Season Premiere Date: REVEALED!

Little People. Big World.

Huge news.

On Tuesday, TLC confirmed that one of the longest-running reality shows in the history of this genre will return for a 24th season.

We even know when new episodes of Little People, Big World will premiere.

On Tuesday, November 1 at 9pm ET/PT, Matt Roloff, Amy Roloff and Zach Roloff will return to your small screen with installments that focus on the patriarch’s shocking decision to sell a portion of his family’s farm.

He made this announcement in May, as loyal fans must know by now, and has garnered nothing but extreme backlash ever since.

“All of @rolofffarms has brought me and our family great joy for the past 30+ years! Today 16 acres of the farms 109 acres go up for sale including our original family home and bright red barn,” Matt wrote on Instagram late this spring, adding:

“It’s a tiny bit scary but mostly exciting. ….its time to move toward the next season of life.”

Shortly thereafter, Matt returned to social media and claimed he tried to offer his twin sons an opportunity to buy the property — at an alleged discount — but Zach and Jeremy both turned him down.

In response to this act of self-defense?

Zach absolutely blasted his dad in public, alleging that he was lying and simply trying to make a few headlines to draw attention to the previous Little People, Big World premiere.

We’re still shocked this happened.

Matt and Zach Roloff aren’t getting along well in 2022. They’ve been clashing over the future of their family farm.

Tagging his father directly in an Instagram Comment, Zach wrote “this post is extremely misguided and false,” adding:

“My dad is manipulating the narrative right now before the season comes out.”

Concluded Zach at the time, simply laying into his parent:

Once again like he has for most of his life not taking responsibility for his own actions and blaming others.

Dragging the family drama that he created and then manipulate the fan base to make himself come out okay.

This post his a new shocking low of cowardice and manipulation of his family and kids for his own gain.

Based on the official TLC synopsis for Season 24, this feud will be at the center of the show this fall as well.

The Roloff Family faces uncertain times. Many hurt feelings remain over Matt’s decision to sell the North side of the farm and the waiting game begins on whether Matt can find a buyer, reads this description, continuing as follows:

Zach and Tori are settling nicely into their new house in Washington but there’s no time to relax because baby #3 shakes things up by coming early.

Zach and Tori are now outnumbered and will have to adjust to life with three kids. Matt puts his dream house into overdrive because his plan is still to marry Caryn and move in and enjoy his retirement.

Amy and Chris are loving their first year of married life but find themselves caught in the middle of a cold war between Matt and Zach’s family.

Will Matt and Zach’s rift heal so that the Roloff clan can come together?