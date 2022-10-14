90 Day Fiance Spoiler: Are Kimberly Menzies and Usman Umar Still Together?

We have all watched Kimberly Menzies and Usman Umar’s ups and downs, now on two seasons.

He tells her what she wants to hear until he stops. She hears what she want to hear until she doesn’t. Then, she flies off the handle.

On last weekend’s 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Usman got some bad news that could prevent him from marrying Kimberly.

Or maybe not. Kimberly’s fan-favorite son, Jamal, may have spoiled the couple’s endgame.

“Happy Birthday Usman!” Kimberly Menzies wrote on Instagram earlier this week.

Usman “Sojaboy” Umar celebrated his birthday on Monday, October 10. Born in 1988, he is now 34 years old.

“I never thought life would lead me to you,” Kimberly gushed.

“Thank you for always being there,” she expressed, “and loving me for me.”

Kimberly wrote: “You have been there and supported me through my darkest times and happiest times.”

She added: “I hope I have made you as happy as you have made me.”

“No one may understand what we have,” Kimberly correctly acknowledged, “but WE KNOW.”

She then vowed: “I will love you for the rest of my life.”

Kimberly concluded her initial caption: “Happy Birthday to you my International Superstar aka Sojaboy!!! I will love you always. @officialsojaboy.”

Then, Kimberly clarified: “(Throwback pics from my first trip to Nigeria and Usman took me to Landmark Beach in Lagos for a romantic weekend)”

Usman replied to the post featuring throwback photos.

“Thank You Queen Kimbaaalllyyy and I love you too,” he gushed.

What really hooked the attention of curious and attentive 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? fans was another comment.

Kimberly’s adult son, Jamal, also left a comment to wish Usman a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday dad @officialsojaboy,” Jamal wrote.

Many fans like Jamal simply for being a level-headed guy and, frankly, a total smokeshow.

He has also resonated with viewers who are also sons with mothers whom one might generously label “eccentric.”

Jamal’s patience and air of resignation when it comes to his mother’s antics is endearing. And, for some, deeply relatable.

Perhaps Jamal’s comment was merely tongue-in-cheek. Wait, actually, it definitely was.

But the fact that he is being this playful towards or about Usman seems like a strong indicator that they are still together.

Let’s put it this way: if Usman broke Kimberly’s heart or they joke broke up, would Jamal be talking to Usman? How many men talk to their mom’s exes, even if the breakup was mutual and amicable? Not many.

Some might suggest that Kimberly’s own post, featuring throwback photos but a very recent caption, was spoiler enough.

Perhaps. But she and Usman are both certainly under contract, forbidden from spoiling their storyline.

Sometimes, that means not posting anything except throwbacks. For them, it might mean posting as if they are still together.

She didn’t yell, she didn’t scream, but she walked off heartbroken after seeing footage of Usman make a very flirty call to his ex, Zara. Outside, this season’s most thirsted-after person, Jamal, comforted his mother as she recovered from that nasty shock.

But though Jamal may be under contract, there’s just no way that production mandated that he post something playful like that.

He also has no reason to like or show kindness towards Usman aside from to make his mom happy.

We don’t know if Kimberly and Usman are married — likely not yet. But it seems extremely likely that they are still a couple.

But Usman has vowed that he cannot marry Kimberly without his mother’s approval.

And his mother, on last weekend’s episode, seemed beyond reluctant to give it.

What, we wonder, will change? Does Kimberly win over Usman’s mom … or does Usman put on his big boy pants and marry without parental permission? For now, perhaps it’s neither.