Robyn Brown: I’ll Always Submit to Kody! He’s My Soulmate!

Koddy Brown is already down one sister wife, as Christine Brown walked away from her marriage just over a year ago.

Kody Brown may also one day soon be down another sister wife, as a midseason trailer for Sister Wives just featured Kody telling Meri to go marry someone else.

To be frank, the Brown family matriarch doesn’t seem all that thrilled with Janelle, either. He’s mostly admitted their romance is dead.

But when it comes to Robyn Brown?

There’s really nothing left for either side of this relationship to worry about.

“Robyn and Kody are soulmates, and she will always be submissive to Kody,” a source told In Touch Weekly late last week, adding the stars — who are actually, legally married:

“There are no problems.

“They’re very much together, all the time. It’s the Kody and Robyn show.”

Robyn Brown looks a little irritated in this confessional from Season 17 of the hit show Sister Wives.

This, of course, has been the exact problem for all of Kody’s other spouses.

On a September episode of Sister Wives, Christine came right out and admitted that Kody’s clear affection for Robyn played a role in her decision to leave.

“I think he has a favorite wife and that’s why all of this is like it is,” Christine said on air, obviously referencing Robyn.

“Apparently I’m not treating her well enough so there’s nothing I can do. I mean, honestly, what he’s asking from me is ridiculous.”

Kody and Robyn became legally married in 2014 …after the Brown patriarch divorced his first wife, Meri Brown, in order to adopt Robyn’s kids from her previous marriage.

The father of 17remains spiritually married to Meri and Janelle Brown, although neither of these women seem very satisfied with their non-romantic arrangements these days.

Of all the sister wives, Robyn is by far the most private.

You almost never hear from her outside of Sister Wives.

“She’s not on social media. She won’t even talk closely about her personal life with people she’s close to,” the insider went on.

“At this point in time, she’s under brutal attack and I don’t think she’ll ever really disclose any more personal stuff, even with her close friends and family.

“Kody and Robyn stopped visiting close family – she’s in retreat mode, really.”

Kody talks on her behalf sometimes, though.

Kody Brown is irate in this photo. He’s reacting to the news that Christine no longer wants to be his sister wife.

“Here’s the funny thing in plural marriage: A wife works with you or works against you,” Kody said on the October 9 installment of this series, before explaining how each of his spouses fits into his description:

“Janelle and I would be a team sometimes and wouldn’t be sometimes.

“Christine was usually fairly compliant and then when we decided we didn’t want to move to Utah when Christine wanted to move to Utah, it’s like, ‘Well, I’m going to Utah.’ Christine became suddenly very independent…

“I always thought Meri was working with me fairly well.

“Robyn’s whole goal when she came into the family was to become part of this family and work together with our family.”