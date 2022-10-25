Amy Roloff Hints at Big Move: Where Will She Live?

Right now, Little People, Big World fans have a lot of questions about the future of Roloff Farms.

This isn’t just a question about the future of the reality series. There is a real family involved.

But that family has grown, and has changed in growing, over the years.

Now, Amy is teasing a big move — to a larger property of her own. Where is she going?

Here’s to us! Amy Roloff and Chris Marek raise a glass to their wedding in this scene.

On Sunday, October 23, Amy Roloff took to her Instagram Stories to answer a series of fan questions.

This is where she revealed that both she and her husband, Chris Marek, don’t consider their current house a forever home.

We learned this when one fan asked if Amy might “ever want to move to have more/bigger property.” A fair question.

Amy showcased the gorgeous turning of leaves while providing her answer on her Instagram Story.

“Chris and I would love to,” she replied.

Amy then clarified that they would love to make such a move “in a couple more years.”

Amy Roloff shared this photo on Instagram as a way to pay tribute to her husband on the occasion of their one-year anniversary.

Amy’s estimated net worth is several million dollars. She has enjoyed a lot of success, even before selling her portion of the farm.

She and Chris have options when it comes to home ownership that many people do not. If she wants a larger property, she can make that happen.

Leaving the farm where she raised her children was emotional for her. Perhaps moving on from this house after a few years in it will be easier.

Of course, the context of Amy’s admission drew a lot of eyes and commentary.

Amy wrote this reply only one day after — and thus, the very same weekend of — Matt Roloff’s announcement.

Her ex-husband revealed that he had converted the Roloff family’s house, on the Farm, into a rental property.

Matt Roloff has taken his farm off the market. As you can see here, the property is now available to rent.

Remember the massive family explosion that Matt ignited by placing the farm for sale? Well, he could have avoided a lot of that mess.

“A few weeks ago, I promised everyone a big news announcement … so here goes …” he shared over the weekend.

“When I put the small side of the farm up for sale, I knew large deals like that take a much longer time (i.e. 6-12 months) to complete with no guarantees,” Matt acknowledged.

“What I didn’t expect was how many new business partners and networking connections I would make in the process,” Matt noted.

“Several interested parties talked about many different business ventures,” he recalled.

Matt detailed “such as purchasing the small farm with big house to use it as a short-term rental … think AirBnB.”

Matt revealed that iTrip Vacations will be his new business partner.

“More information will be forthcoming soon,” he teased.

“But needless to say,” Matt shared, “we are scrambling hard behind the scenes.”

Matt Roloff takes on a serious expression in this photo. He must be pondering something important.

Matt then added: “(plus running the busy Pumpkin patch).”

All the while, he is working “to convert (re-furnish) the home to be ready for its first guests.”

Matt’s revelation came just one day after the world learned that he had removed the $4 million real estate listing. Everything is in flux. Including the real estate market … and the Roloff family.