Meri Brown: Desperate for Cash? Planning to Leave Kody?!?

Meri Brown has made an offer that she hopes at least one person out there can’t refuse.

And quite a number of observers are now wondering why.

On Monday, the 51-year old jumped on Facebook to reveal that her Utah bed and breakfast, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, is giving folks a chance to attend a four-day retreat that will include breakfast, lunch and dinner.

But just wait until you learn the details…

Meri Brown addresses the camera here during a scene from TLC’s Sister Wives.

“If you need a little bit of a break to pump you up for the holidays, cause it’s literally the weekend before Thanksgiving,” Meri explained on her account, adding:

“You can come here and hang out with me. It’s gonna be a weekend of adventure.”

Sounds pretty cool, right?

The long-time Sister Wives cast member went on to state that the retreat, which is open to all adults, will focus on “connection” and “inspiration.”

Meri Brown is enjoying her time in the dessert in this photo from early fall 2022.

After breaking down the purpose of this trip, Meri noted the different prices available.

“The cost is gonna be between $4,500 to $6,400 depending on if you want the VIP treatment or not,” she said.

Shortly after the TLC star promoted the event, fans rushed to the Comments section to slam her for the high price point… and also to question why she needed the money.

“Wow! That pricing is absolutely insane! You have officially lost my respect. You are using whatever ‘celebrity’ status you have to cheat people out of a ton of $,” one person wrote.

Another chimed in as follows:

“Yikes. I can go to Disney World for that price.”

And a third agreed: “What are you serving for breakfast….gold? 4500.00????”

Meri Brown posted this sort of intense selfie to her Instagram page in September of 2022.

Others, meanwhile, are now asking the same question they’ve been asking for many months:

Might Meri be preparing to leave her unhealthy union? Might she be trying to pad her bank account so she can go live on her own, away from Kody Brown?!?

Just this past Sunday night, on a Sister Wives episode filmed in 2021, Kody encouraged Meri to move out and to go live in this same bed and breakfast.

The father of 18 has made it clear on numerous occasions that he no longer has romantic feelings for this spiritual spouse.

And yet: Meri has continually claimed she isn’t going anywhere.

Earlier this month, the reality star aimed to inspire.

“Whatever it is, do it now, while you’re thinking about it, when you’re excited about it, when your energy is high!” she told Instagram followers, adding:

“Whatever it is, big or small, if it’s important to you and you want it, Go For It! YOU are worth having whatever YOU want in your life.”

Meri Brown uploaded this photo of herself to her Instagram page in April of 2022.

Inspirational, right?

But also hypocritical?

“Wish u would take ur own advice! Ur gonna wake up one day and it will be too late, life is short,” one person wrote after reading the message, to which Meri actually replied:

“Take my own advice of doing what I want when I want! Oh sister, I live my life exactly how I want.”

According to some critics, this means trying to rip people off.