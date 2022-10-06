Kody Brown Pushes Meri to Move Out: Go Live in Your Bed and Breakfast!

With various people on the Internet pushing Meri Brown to just go ahead already and split from Kody Brown, it must be said:

She already has.

Officially? By her own admission? Because she’s finally had enough of Kody’s selfish and boorish behavior.

No, no and no.

But Meri and Kody haven’t slept together in 10 years and the latter has made it clear that he simply doesn’t look at the former in any romantic way any longer.

On this Sunday’s upcoming episode of Sister Wives, meanwhile, Kody will essentially kick Meri out of her house in Flagstaff, Arizona.

In a sneak peek released by People Magazine, Meri reveals she temporarily shut down her bed and breakfast in Utah… following the unexpected death of her mother, Bonnie Ahlstrom.

As she struggles with what to do, Meri expresses in this clip how hurtful it was to hear her husband suggest she actually move in there by herself.

“That was not my intention,” Meri explains in the footage.

To be clear, we never see Kody make this remark — but Robyn takes note of it on the episode as well.

“While Kody probably didn’t mean this in a bad way, at the same time it could be completely misunderstood to the point where it’s insensitive,” Robyn says on air, adding:

“It was something that just didn’t need to be said.”

In 2015, after Kody divorced Meri so he could instead legally marry Robyn and officially adopt her kids from a previous relationship, Meri tried to date.

But it backfired horribly, as Brown ended up being the victim of a catfishing scandal — and Kody refuses to let it go.

“Meri had an affair. She was leaving my ass,” he bellowed on Sister Wives Season 16.

“She made it clear to everybody that she was getting out of there. She was done with us. She can’t admit it now. She was deceived. She found something better. She was leaving me for a better, richer man.”

Kody went on to say on this episode that being with Meri as more than a friend would be “emotional torture” at this point.

And yet: Meri remains in the so-called relationship.

In the aforementioned clip from the next all-new Sister Wives installment, Meri admits it “saddens” her to hear Kody say she should move away, as if she purchased the bed and breakfast to “get away” from him and the family.

“I was here at the very beginning — I helped start this family. It was me and him. We had plans and he loved me,” she says.

As for what prompted this insensitive comment from Kody?

He’ll explain on Sunday that he suggested Meri move into the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn because “as a family, it doesn’t feel like we interact that much,” continuing as follows:

“I’m not even trying to push her away.

“She’s laying this burden that she has at my feet about what to do with Lizzie’s Heritage Inn now that her mom’s passed and I’m like, here’s a solution for you.”

Meri has admittedly been unhappy with Kody for awhile.

But she’s tried to emphasize via an endless array of social media posts and memes that she knows how to find happiness elsewhere.

“YOU should be the most important person in your life. The most important relationship you have in your life is with yourself!” she wrote in September, for example.

