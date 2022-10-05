Meri Brown Defends Her Non-Divorce: I’m Doing What I Want, Thank You Very Much!

As you must know by now, Meri Brown has no plans to ever leave Kody Brown.

For the record, however? In case some readers still were unsure?

Meri would like everyone to know that she has no plans to apologize for that life decision, either.

On Tuesday, you see, Meri posted the following photo on social media, writing along with it a caption that opened with a quote by someone named Grant Cardone.

Meri Brown is enjoying her time in the dessert in this photo from early fall 2022.

“There exists only two times for the successful, now and the future. The unsuccessful spend most their time in the past, and regard the future as an opportunity to procrastinate,” the quote read.

The long-time Sister Wives star then tried to further explain the meaning behind these words by adding:

“Whatever it is, do it now, while you’re thinking about it, when you’re excited about it, when your energy is high!”

She went on:

“Want to take a trip? Say yes and go plan it! Want to start a business? Take the plunge and do it! Want to start a book club? Grab some friends and get to reading.

“Whatever it is, big or small, if it’s important to you and you want it, Go For It!!

“YOU are worth having whatever YOU want in your life.”

Inspirational, right?

Yes, but here’s the thing:

Meri is in a love-free and sex-free marriage — with a man who has made it clear he stopped looking at her in a romantic fashion ages ago.

“Meri had an affair. She was leaving my ass. She made it clear to everybody that she was getting out of there. She was done with us. She can’t admit it now,” Kody said on the Sister Wives Season 16 tell-all special in February, citing a catfishing scandal from 2015 and later adding:

“I’m not ever going to be in a conjugal relationship with her because I’m not going to go through that emotional torture ever again,” he said.

“I’m not trying to make Meri sound bad, it’s just a bad match.”

Meri Brown uploaded this photo of herself to her Instagram page in April of 2022.

Kody elaborated on this awkward topic back then:

“There’s a point where intimacy is just damage.

“It’s misleading to have intimacy in a relationship where there’s no real safety. I’m not going there. No, and I never will again. I will be her friend. I will do what I can to protect her.

“I’m never going to feel safe in an intimate place.”

Kody Brown is irate in this photo. He’s reacting to the news that Christine no longer wants to be his sister wife.

Given what Kody has said, and given what Meri just wrote on Instagram, one user felt the need to comment on her attempt at offering up life advice.

“Wish u would take ur own advice! Ur gonna wake up one day and it will be too late, life is short,” this person wrote, to which Meri actually replied:

“Take my own advice of doing what I want when I want! Oh sister, I live my life exactly how I want.”

Meri Brown posted this selfie on Instagram in March 2022, basically letting followers know that she’s happy these days.

As for why the TLC personality really is sticking by her seemingly awful man?

“My goal and my purpose and my point is to just be a better person and to just look at the family because there’s value to that,” the Lizzie’s Heritage Inn owner said on this same Sister Wives Season 16 reunion.

“There is value to this family that we have created.”