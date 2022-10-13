Kanye West: Friends Accuse Candace Owens of Causing Latest Breakdown

As you’ve no doubt heard by now, Kanye West has spent the past two weeks setting fire to his career and his legacy.

Kanye has had public meltdowns before, of course — in fact, at this point, we expect them every three to four months or so.

But this time, West is spewing anti-semitic conspiracy theories and endangering his own family with bizarre allegations.

The rapper’s most diehard fans might remain loyal, but social media users and industry insiders seem to have reached the consensus that there’s no coming back to the mainstream for Kanye.

Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Villepinte, France. (Photo via Getty)

Many observers of Ye’s recent behavior have come away with the impression that someone is manipulating him behind the scenes.

And according to a new report from TMZ, Ye’s closest friends have a pretty good idea of who’s pulling the strings.

When Kanye wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt to a Paris Fashion Week event, professional rightwing provocateur Candace Owens was by his side.

And insiders say the two of them have been in “constant talks” ever since.

West was on hand for the premiere of Owens’ new documentary in Nashville last night, and those who know Ye best say that it appears his beliefs have been profoundly influenced by Candace’s views.

One source believes it’s possible that Owens is being paid as an advisor to West.

Kanye West and Candace Owens have been constant companions in recent weeks. (Photo via Getty)

“Anyone taking money from him is taking advantage of him,” says the source, adding:

“She’s gonna run him into the ground.”

The exact nature of Kanye and Candace’s relationship is unclear, but it’s obvious that they’ve been spending an awful lot of time together in recent weeks.

Kanye West is in the midst of another meltdown. And some insiders believe he’s being manipulated by Candace Owens. (Photo via Getty Images)

And in addition to posing beside Kanye on red carpets, Candace has also been defending him on Twitter.

It was Candace who first made the claim that JP Morgan Chase has asked West to do his banking elsewhere, a decision that Owens says is a violation of his Ye’s civil rights.

“Earlier today I learned that @kanyewest was officially kicked out of JP Morgan Chase bank,” she wrote alongside the image.

Kanye West recently sat down with Fox News host Tucker Carlson this week. And the conversation was as bonkers as you would expect. (Photo via Fox News)

“I was told there was no official reason given, but they sent this letter as well to confirm that he has until late November to find another place for the Yeezy empire to bank.”

Kanye has yet to confirm or deny that Morgan Chase has cut ties with him.

Of course, it’s easy for Kanye’s inner circle to blame Owens for his current downward spiral, but the fact remains that the fashion mogul has been making problematic comments for years.

Kanye talks about his signature sneakers. (Photo via Getty Images)

On his podcast this week, former TMZ staffer Van Lathan recalled a 2018 interview in which Kanye “said something like, ‘I love Hitler, I love Nazis,’ something to that effect.”

“They took it out of the interview for whatever reason—it wasn’t my decision,” Lathan added.

So yeah — Candace might be whispering in Kanye’s ear these days, but clearly, he doesn’t need her help to self-destruct.