Little People, Big World Trailer: "Oh My Gosh, Oh My Gosh, Oh My Gosh..."

Little People, Big World is about to welcome another little person.

But it won’t be easy.

As previously announced, the popular TLC reality show returns with new episodes on Tuesday, November 1.

And now, as previewed in an extended trailer (first posted by People Magazine), we can confirm that at least one significant development that will be featured this fall will center around Tori Roloff giving birth.

To be specific, the promo chronicles the moment Tori and Zach head to the hospital after the former’s water breaks, while it also reveals to viewers that the mother of three required very serious surgery.

“In an hour and a half, I’m gonna have major abdominal surgery. I’m pretty ready to get this kid out of me,” Tori says while sitting in a hospital bed.

The footage then depicts Roloff lying down during the procedure as she nervously repeats, “Oh my gosh.”

Over and over and over again. Yikes, huh?

As we know now, of course, Tori thankfully came out of the C-section just fine… and her second son came out of it as a total cutie patootie.

“Welcome to the world sweet Josiah Luke!” the Roloffs posted on Instagram in late April alongside a video of their newborn napping, adding of the newborn at the time:

“You surprised us all by coming early, but also the wait felt like a lifetime!

“Best birthday present ever.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, meanwhile, young Josiah is seen hanging out with the rest of the family, including Tori and Zach’s other children, daughter Lilah, 2, and son Jackson, 5, as well as Matt Roloff, Amy Roloff and her husband Chris Marek.

“Everyone’s met Josiah, but we don’t have plans for Caryn to meet Josiah,” Zach admits in a confessional about Matt’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler.

“Like they still think they did nothing wrong.”

This is a reference, of course, to Matt’s decision to sell the farm and to Caryn’s alleged role in pushing him to do so.

“Caryn tells other people that she’s waiting for our olive branch,” Tori adds in a confessional alongside her spouse. “That olive branch, the dove took it to another island, I don’t know.”

Tension has been high between Matt and his kids for awhile now.

In a shocking rebuke, Zach called his dad out as a coward and a manipulator this May after Matt tried to argue that he gave his sons a chance to purchase the property before anyone else.

“My dad is manipulating the narrative,” Zach said back then.

As for what lies ahead?

Scroll down for a look at the official TLC synopsis of Little People, Big World Season 24…

The Roloff Family faces uncertain times.

Many hurt feelings remain over Matt’s decision to sell the North side of the farm and the waiting game begins on whether Matt can find a buyer.

Zach and Tori are settling nicely into their new house in Washington but there’s no time to relax because baby #3 shakes things up by coming early.

Zach and Tori are now outnumbered and will have to adjust to life with three kids.

Matt puts his dream house into overdrive because his plan is still to marry Caryn and move in and enjoy his retirement.

Amy and Chris are loving their first year of married life but find themselves caught in the middle of a cold war between Matt and Zach’s family.

Will Matt and Zach’s rift heal so that the Roloff clan can come together?