Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff Welcome Baby #3!!!!!!!!

Little People. Big World.

Huge and exciting news!

Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff announced on Tuesday that they are parents once again, confirming that the former gave birth on April 30 to a boy named Josiah Luke Roloff.

The TLC personalities are already parents to a son named Jackson and a daughter named Lilah.

"Welcome to the world sweet Josiah Luke!" the parents posted on Instagram, alongside a video of their newborn napping.

Tori, meanwhile, added along with the following photos of her brand new child:

"You surprised us all by coming early, but also the wait felt like a lifetime! Best birthday present ever."

Josiah was born at 9:02 in the morning, measured 19.5 inches at birth and weighed in at seven pounds/six ounces.

The couple announced they were expecting another baby last November via a celebratory family photo shoot of the four of them.

"We are so excited to share some exciting news with you!" Tori wrote on Instagram at the time. "Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift!"

Since this time, Tori has kept followers fully apprisedd of her pregnancy journey.

She's uploaded a number of baby bump photos and even confessed at times that she was struggling with her ever-growing figure.

Tori and Zach also came out about 13 months ago with the awful news that they had suffered a miscarriage.

"We were so excited when we found out we were expecting baby #3, and we couldn't wait to share," Roloff told fans in March 2021.

"We went in for our first ultrasound at 8 weeks and found out that we lost our sweet baby two weeks earlier."

Just so very awful.

Continued Tori back then:

"I've honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment. I've never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment.

"I had no symptoms of losing [our] sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone."

Tori went on to say she had named her late daughter Hannah, while thanking Zach for being an "unwavering rock through this whole journey."

"He has been by my side through it all and I couldn't have done it without him," wrote Tori at the time.

"If there is any silver lining here it's the realization of how truly blessed we are.

"We have two happy healthy thriving kids, and I know that's not afforded to everyone. We have two kids who we have to snuggle and love on every day."

Relatedly, Roloff has been candid over the past several weeks about the bittersweet feeling of being pregnant after a miscarriage, saying in March that she hasn't "fully recovered from that experience, and to be honest I don't know that I ever will."

Makes total sense, doesn't it?

"I sit here typing this one year later and VERRRRRY pregnant with a healthy baby. I wasn't forgotten," Tori wrote on Instagram.

"I am so grateful for God's goodness and the gift we've been given after such a time of grief.

"I've been so much more appreciative of the aches and pains of pregnancy because I've realize just how much of a gift it truly is."

And now that gift is here!

Welcome to the world, Josiah Luke Roloff!

You are absolutely perfect.

Little People, Big World returns with new episodes on Tuesday, May 17 on TLC.