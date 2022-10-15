Behati Prinsloo Returns to Instagram with Shocking Photo: Who is She Flipping Off?

Behati Prinsloo has made a pretty clear statement in the wake of her famous husband’s cheating scandal.

The question remains, however:

For whom is this statement made?!?

On October 15, the model returned to social media for the first time since Adam Levine’s cheating scandal nearly shattered the Internet several days ago.

Namibien model Behati Prinsloo attends the 6th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills, California, April 10, 2022. (Photo by AUDE GUERRUCCI / AFP) (Photo by AUDE GUERRUCCI/AFP via Getty Images)

The Maroon 5 frontman was exposed last month as a serial private message sender… as someone who sent VERY flirty messages to a number of women across the Internet.

In response to this development, many anonymous sources have spoken out of his wife’s behalf, claiming Prinsloo will be sticking by Levine’s side.

But the star hadn’t said anything in public.

Until now.

This was the first photo Behati Prinsloo shared since the public learned Adam Levine cheated on her. Interesting, huh?

On Friday, the 34-year-old supermodel shared a throwback photo to her Instagram Story, notably holding up her middle finger and sticking out her tongue.

Standing on a stage in front of a Victoria’s Secret sign — as you can see above — Prinsloo is donning a black top tucked into a pair of short shorts and completing her look with black tights and edgy red, strappy stilettos.

You can’t miss the flip-off. Or the angry look on her face.

Observers just can’t decide at the moment whether she meant this gesture for Levine, or for the couple’s critics.

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The aforementioned infidelity accusations against Levine surfaced after Instagram influence Sumner Stroh claimed in a now-viral TikTok that she had a year-long affair with the artist.

Shortly afterward, other women came forward with similar stories.

One of them, for example, said that Levine sent her naked photos and was into weird kinks.

None of these accusers alleged that they ever got physical with Levine, though, which has been the focus of the singer’s defense amid this whirlwind.

Behati Prinsloo (L) and Adam Levine attend the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at the Pacific Design Center on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air,” Levine wrote on Instagram in September.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner.

“I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.”

Photo via Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Levine continued at the time:

“In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.

“My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make.

“I will never make it again. I take full responsibility.

“We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

No one out there is complaining about how Adam Levine looks. How could they, right? Damn, man!

The couple, who got married in 2014, share two daughters: Dusty Rose, 6, and Gio Grace, 4.

They are actually expecting their third right now.

“Behati is upset but she does believe him that there was no physical affair,” an insider told E! News on September 21.

“They have been together this entire time. She feels they are happily married and is shocked to find out what was going on behind her back.”

o

s

I