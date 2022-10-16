Teresa Giudice: Fame and Money Ruined My Family!

Teresa Giudice is rich and Teresa Giudice is famous.

But Teresa Giudice also thinks there are some pretty big problems associated with being rich and famous.

On Saturday, the veteran Bravo personality was front and center on stage at the “Jersey Ladies Part 2” panel at BravoCon, taking time at the event to trash her sister-in-law, Melissa, and brother, Joe.

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA: In this image released on June 5, (L-R) Louie Ruelas and Teresa Giudice attend the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on June 5, 2022. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

When the moderator asked Giudice how she felt about her only sibling choosing NOT to attend her August wedding to Luis Ruelas, Teresa admitted that it was painful.

“I was really hurt. Obviously, it was really sad for me,” Teresa confessed, referencing how the Gorgas skipping her nuptials after an explosive fight broke out while filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 finale.

According to People Magazine at the time, Melissa and Joe were irate back then because Teresa fueled speculation that there were issues in their marriage.

“Teresa betrayed them in a way that’s unforgivable,” a source told People this summer, adding:

“They’re not going to celebrate Teresa’s new marriage when all she does is try to tear apart theirs.”

This is not how Teresa sees things, however.

“Unfortunately, fame and money does that to family and my family did that to me,” Giudice told the crowd of her ongoing feud.

“If you guys really get to know the real Teresa, you’ll know I’m all heart and to me, family is the most important thing.

“If you guys saw how my brother and I grew up, we were inseparable.”

The mother-of-four also criticized Melissa during the panel, saying that “things change” when “different blood” enters the family.

“I’m sure it happens in a lot of families and nobody should speak unless they’re in the situation, so that’s what happened to our family,” she explained.

“Fame and money, unfortunately, ruined our family. And, of course, I’m sad for that, but that’s what happens.”

Earlier in the day, meanwhile, Joe went on his own diatribe when asked if he cared more about his bank account than his relationships.

Melissa and Joe Gorga got married in 2004. They seem pretty much in love.

“This is the s–t that pisses me off,” he screamed during a different panel moderated by Page Six’s Evan Real.

“I am tired of hearing that bulls–t,” he continued.

“Because you know what? If you love each other, right?

“And we’re family, you help one another rise.”

Joe Gorga is pretty angry in this scene from an episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

As for how Melissa sees things?

She isn’t exactly hopeful that any fences will be mended, telling People this week that she’s “done” with Teresa and elaborating as follows:

“I think that sometimes this goes on. How many times do you want to go in and out, in and out? Eventually you need to protect your immediate family.

“We need to protect our marriage and our children and our life that we live. We can’t always just try to put our hands out and it doesn’t get reciprocated. We’re tired.”