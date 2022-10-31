Lisa Rinna Home Accused of Being Total “Pigsty”

With everything that’s gone down on the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion, it’s easy to forget some earlier reports.

In the first half of 2022, rumor alleged that Sheree Zampino had received a rat bite at Lisa Rinna’s home.

Most people considered the rumor quashed.

But a new claim from a notoriously unsavory source says that Lisa’s home is a total unkempt wreck.

Let’s start at the beginning, because it’s a lot.

Back in May, a rumor circulated, claiming that Sheree Zampino fell victim to a rat bite while in Lisa Rinna’s home.

Dana Wilkey, a RHOBH one-hit “wonder,” shared the report. But that’s not exactly confirmation. Dana sometimes makes poor choices. Like spreading baseless affair rumors.

As so often happens with rumors, the claim about Sheree’s rodent encounter took twists and turns.

One of several versions of it claimed that Sheree had to go to the hospital after an alleged exposure to hantavirus.

Hantavirus spreads through rodent bites. But … did any of that happen?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 trailer shows Lisa Rinna stare at her phone, unconvinced.

“I did not get bitten by a rat at Lisa’s house,” Sheree clarified in the most definitive possible terms.

“I’ve never been bitten by a rat, not even a mosquito at Lisa’s house,” she went on.

Sheree further affirmed: “It is not true. Fake, fake, fake news.”

Lisa herself had already denied the claim.

She had explained that Sheree had COVID. It was the only tangible real-life thing that came to mind in connection to the wild “rat” rumor.

But we’re sure that it was a relief for Sheree to publicly deny the outlandish claim.

Lisa Rinna sits here and has an interesting look on her face during a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion.

Now, however, the rumor risks revitalization at the hands of an infamous fallen Bravolebrity.

Disgraced former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd seems desperate to talk about her former castmates. And about the casts of other shows.

Kelly apparently wants to stay in the spotlight with her ridiculous paid-subscription talk show (VP subscibers pay $25 a month?!). And she’s going after Lisa Rinna to do it.

Disgraced former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd has launched a podcast on Patreon to spew her opinions into the void.

“They used to say that Lisa Rinna’s house is like a pigsty,” Kelly announced on her and Rick’s “show.”

“This is all coming from the producers [and] production staff…” she claimed.

Kelly alleged to have heard “that [Lisa’s] clothes and the way she looks is impeccable, but her whole house is in shambles.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd bares her teeth viciously when held accountable for her poor behavior.

Now, Kelly Dodd is not what we would consider to be a “reputable” source for much of anything.

It’s not necessarily that she comes up with lies. In fact, that is not really her reputation.

Rather, Kelly sometimes believes falsehoods when she should know better. She will then repeat them as truths.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna tells her castmate and former friend to STFU for once.

Obviously, none of us know the state of Lisa Rinna’s home.

And while a home to rats would be a hazard, particularly in a suburban neighborhood full of children, pets, and human food … no one has backed up that claim.

Beyond that, how she keeps her house is her business. Being a hoarder or being messy isn’t a moral failing. And, in Lisa’s case, it’s still just a rumor.