Lee Ji-han, K-Pop Singer, Dead at 24

Tragedy has struck the music world.

On Saturday, Lee Ji-han was among the more than 150 people killed during a massive crowd rush at a Halloween celebration in Seoul, South Korea.

He was 24 years old.

The fatal incident took over the weekend when a crowd surge took place in a narrow alley.

Over 140 were injured, with the victims being mostly young adults from a span of 14 countries.

As of Monday, Korean police have launched an investigation into what transpired, including looking into how crowd control measures and safety precautions failed.

In response, the Korean government has announced a period of national mourning that will last until November 5.

Moreover, numerous K-pop music releases and events have been canceled or postponed in light of the tragedy.

Lee’s agency, 935 Entertainment, confirmed the awful development regarding its client in a statement on Monday:

“We are sad to deliver such news today, but Lee Ji-han has passed away in the crush in Itaewon.

“We would like to express our deepest condolences to his family, who are saddened by the sudden tragic news, also to everyone who loved him.”

The artist was a rising star in the Korean entertainment industry, having competed in the second season of the Korean singing competition Produce 101.

On the program — which centers on 101 K-Pop performers vying for a spot in an 11-member boy band — Jihan garnered a large folllowing after performing covers of hits such as “Overdose’ and “Be Mine.”

He was eventually eliminated in the fifth episode.

The 24-year old later made his way into acting, starring in the 2019 comedy series, Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day.

After the public learned of Ji-han’s passing, a number fans of the K-pop star expressed their condolences on Twitter, including one social media user who wrote:

“RIP to Lee Jihan from Produce 101, he is one of them idol who has died in the Itaewon Stampede, May your soul rest in peace and you are the most amazing and beautiful person, we love you so much.”

The aforementioned agency, meanwhile, concluded its message of mourning as follows:

Lee Ji-han brightly smiled when greeting us all the time. He had pure and positive energy with great passion for acting. It is very hard to believe that we cannot see him anymore.

Please send your warm goodbye to Lee Ji-han. He’ll always be remembered.