Kim Kardashian: I’m Not Like Kanye! I Like Jewish People!

It has come to this for Kim Kardashian:

In order to distance herself from her ex-husband, she’s been forced to issue a statement in support of Jewish people.

On Monday morning, the reality star shared her thoughts on the topic via social media, writing:

“Hate speech is never OK or excusable.”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend the opening night of the new musical ‘The Cher Show’ on Broadway at Neil Simon Theatre on December 3, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images)

She added:

“I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

As you can see, Kim doesn’t mentioned Kanye West by name in this message.

But anyone who’s been paying attention to the news of late knows why she felt a need to post this update.

Kardashian’s statement came after Boy George called her out for failing to condemn the 45-year-old rapper’s remarks.

Earlier this month, West shared in now-deleted social media posts that he wanted to go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE.”

“I’m kind of appalled that not more artists have come out and spoke against what he’s saying,” the Culture Club singed said on Instagram over the weekend.

Since making these comments, Kanye has mostly doubled down, refusing to apologize for being an anti-Semite.

VILLEPINTE, FRANCE – OCTOBER 02: Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Villepinte, France. (Photo by Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images For Balenciaga)

Instagram restricted West’s access to its platform in the wake of this message, while top Hollywood agency CAA (Creative Artists Agency) has since cut ties with the artist.

Balenciaga is also done with West, as is Vogue and the production company behind a documentary about West that was set to be released in the near future.

“This morning, after discussion with our filmmakers and distribution partners, we made the decision not to proceed with any distribution for our recently completed documentary about Kanye West. We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform,” MRC executives Modi Wiczyk, Asif Satchu and Scott Tenley wrote in an October 24 memo.

“Kanye is a producer and sampler of music.

“Last week he sampled and remixed a classic tune that has charted for over 3,000 years — the lie that Jews are evil and conspire to control the world for their own gain.”

Kanye has become a frightening presence in Kim’s life. (Photo via Getty)

Things are getting ugly out there, too, thanks to West.

Over the weekend, banners were unfurled on a 405 freeway overpass that featured antisemitic signs and referenced West with the words:

“Kanye is right about the Jews.”

Prior to her sister jumping in to this debate, Khloe Kardashian simply Tweeted on Sunday:

“I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people.”

Kim Kardashian officially became single in February 2022. Her divorce from Kanye West has been finalized. (Photo via Getty)

West, meanwhile, spoke to Piers Morgan several days ago and offered the lamest non-apology ever.

“I will say I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the ‘death con’ [comments],” he said at the time.

“I feel like I caused hurt and confusion. And I’m sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I had been through, and that I used my platform where you say hurt people hurt people.”

He added that he has no regrets, stating:

“I fought fire with fire. I’m not here to get hosed down. It’s a different type of freedom fighter.”