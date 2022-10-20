Kanye West Offers Lamest Apology Ever for Wild Anti-Semitic Rant

Kanye West has apologized for wishing death to all Jewish people across the world.

Kind of.

Sort of.

Okay, not actually at all, really. Let’s be honest here.

The tragically misguided rapper sat down for a two-hour interview with Piers Morgan on Wednesday… during which he addressed a certain diatribe he went on via Twitter a few days ago.

We’re referring, of course, to when West wrote the following:

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 [sic] on Jewish people.”

It’s pretty safe to assume that Kanye was incorrectly citing here a stage in the defense readiness condition of the United States military known as DEFCON.

The artist eventually deleted this message, but not before he added:

“You guys have toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone [who] opposes your agenda.”

What the Hell, man?!?

“I will say I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the ‘Death Con’ — the confusion that I caused,” the deranged star told Morgan early in his latest interview.

VILLEPINTE, FRANCE – OCTOBER 02: Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Villepinte, France. (Photo by Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images For Balenciaga)

Continued West:

“I feel like I caused hurt and confusion.

“And I’m sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I have been through, and that I used my platform, where you say hurt people hurt people, and I was hurt.”

It’s worth noting that, earlier in the program, Morgan had asked West if he was sorry about the “death con” remarks… to which Kanye fired back:

“No, absolutely not … absolutely not.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 11: Rapper Kanye West attends a game between the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers in the fourth quarter at Crypto.com Arena on March 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

In the wake of his anti-Semitic tirade, West was banned from social media.

Morgan told the celebrity on Wednesday that he should be sorry for his comments because they’re “as racist as anything you’ve been through” and “racism is racism.”

“Yeah, obviously, that’s why I said it,” West responded. “I fought fire with fire. I’m not here to get hosed down.”

Photo via Getty Images

Despite the eventual mea culpa, it was a belabored effort on air… as Morgan grilled the rapper on his harmful tweet, saying:

“I don’t think you understand the pain you’ve been causing with some of these comments.”

At this point, Kanye grew defensive.

“God forbid one comment could cause people to feel any of the pain that my people have went though for years,” he responded with sarcasm.

Kanye is pictured here, presumably dreaming up new ways to be a jerk. (Photo via Getty)

On Monday, West gave Chris Cuomo an interview and said the “Jewish underground media mafia” was out to get him.

Just how bad have things gotten for Kanye?

Even Donald Trump has turned against him.