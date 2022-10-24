Kanye West Refuses to Apologize For Anti-Semitic Remarks: I'm Too Rich to Get Canceled!

In recent weeks, the whole world has looked on in horror as Kanye West has used his massive platform to spread dangerously hateful lies and conspiracy theories.

The only bright side in all of this is that Kanye appears to be burning every bridge available to him and setting fire to his career and legacy.

So at least his days as an A-lister are numbered, which means soon we won’t have to hear from the guy anymore — right?

Well, sadly, we might not be so lucky.

Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. (Photo via Getty Images)

According to Kanye, he’s amassed so much wealth and fame over the past decade that he’s immune to cancelation.

Despite the fact that his partnership with fashion giant Balenciaga came to an abrupt end this week, West says he’s not the least bit worried that his business empire might soon come tumbling down.

“I ain’t losing no money,” Kanye told TMZ when the outlet caught up with him at daughter North’s basketball game this week.

Kanye West gave another bizarre interview this week. As expected, he spewed more hateful nonsense. (Photo via Instagram)

(West and ex-wife Kim Kardashian attended the game separately and did not speak with one another.)

“The day I was taken off the Balenciaga site, that was one of the most freeing days,” Kanye said of the failed partnership that could signal an end to his time as a fashion mogul.

He went on to theorize that industry figures are distancing themselves from him to simply “score points.”

Kanye talks about his signature sneakers. (Photo via Getty Images)

West alleged that these people are being asked “to not do business with” him because the media is in the process of “trying to mute” him.

Ye said that despite this campaign to silence him, he doesn’t plan on quieting down anytime soon.

“We here, baby, we ain’t going nowhere,” Kanye threatened.

Kanye West recently was in Paris for the city’s fashion week. (Photo via Getty Images)

Obviously, this is not Kanye’s first public meltdown, but in recent weeks, he’s sunk to a new low, spewing anti-semitic nonsense and making the world a more dangerous place in the process.

His latest rhetoric comes on the heels of West’s decision to wear a “White Lives Matter” shirt at Paris Fashion Week.

Kanye West appears to be deep in thought here. Obviously, that’s not a good thing. (Photo via Getty Images)

When he’s not making the world less safe for marginalized people, Yeezy is reminding everyone of the extent of his mental illness by ranting about the size of Pete Davidson’s dong and engaging in other crazy person behaviors.

But even though he appears to be in the midst of some sort of breakdown, West’s ideas have proven to be upsettingly popular in certain dark corners of the internet.

It’s possible the rapper doesn’t realize that his words are putting people at risk in a very real way.

Kanye West is trying to look all tough in this photo. We’re not sure if it’s working.

It’s equally possible, however, that he knows exactly how much harm he’s doing, and he simply doesn’t care.

Whatever the case, there’s a very good chance that Kanye is indeed un-cancellable, and will thus not be going away anytime soon.