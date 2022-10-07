Kanye West: I Wanna Bang Kylie Jenner’s Best Friend, Stassie Karanikolaou!

Kanye West has been off the rails in a big way lately.

Now obviously, Kanye is always off the rails, but in recent weeks, he’s really been riding the crazy train.

First, Kanye wore a “White Lives Matter” shirt to a Paris Fashion Week event, seemingly for no other reason than to provoke and irritate — which is pretty much his M.O. these days.

Shortly thereafter, Kanye publicly picked a fight with the Kardashians, accusing them of kidnapping his children and throwing secret birthday parties for them.

Kanye West was in Paris for the city’s fashion week. And it seems he seized the opportunity to shoot his shot at Kylie Jenner’s best friend.(Photo via Getty Images)

Last night, Kanye appeared on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show, where he proceeded to baffle the elderly audience by blathering on about fashion world gossip involving Anna Wintour and other people Tucker’s audience has never heard of.

Now, Kanye has unleashed a new kind of weirdness on the world by confessing to his romantic feelings toward Kylie Jenner’s 25-year-old bestie Stassie Karanikolaou.

Yes, despite the fact that Stassie is 20 years his junior, Ye couldn’t help himself from shooting his shot with the model and influencer on Instagram this week.

Kanye used a shot of Kylie and Stassie to boast about his crush on Stassie. Creepy! (Photo via Instagram)

“OK OK OK I’LL ADMIT I GOT JOHAN TO SNEAK ANASTASIA VICTORIA AND CARTER INTO THE BALENCIAGA SHOW AND YES THE WHOLE WORLD KNOWS I GOT A CRUSH ON STAS,” West wrote in a since-deleted post.

“But Victoria is dope too,” the Yeezy founder wrote alongside a photo montage that included pics of Kylie and Stassie.

“I just feel dope people should not be held back by fear of losing anything,” he continued.

Kanye West has confessed to having a “crush” on Kylie Jenner’s best friend. (Photo via Instagram)

Ye seemed to be suggesting that Stassie and Kylie might have been forced to sit out the Balenciaga show due to pressure from the Kardashians, whom he referred to as the Calabasas Mafia.

“JUST LIKE I TOLD [Givenchy designer] MATT WILLIAMS IF YOU [lose] ANYTHING BECAUSE OF MY POST I’M HERE THERE’S A CHOICE TO THE CALABASAS MAFIA,” West wrote.

The bizarrely combative post came the same week that Khloe Kardashian called Kanye out and essentially begged him to leave her family alone.

Khloe Kardashian appears in this obviously edited photo. (Image Credit: Instagram)

“Ye, I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here,” Kim’s sister wrote:

“You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect,” she continued.

“Please leave her and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully. I come from a place of love and I am happy to continue this conversation privately if you wish.”

Kanye West attends the Givenchy Spring-Summer 2023 fashion show during the Paris Womenswear Fashion Week, in Paris, on October 2, 2022. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

Obviously, the post didn’t sit well with Ye, who responded thusly:

“YOU ARE LYING AND ARE LIARS YALL BASICALLY KIDNAPPED CHICAGO ON HER BIRTHDAY SO SHE COULD REMEMBER HER FATHER NOT BEING THERE SO THERE YALL ALSO THREW A PARTY BEFORE PSALMS BIRTHDAY WHEN I WAS FLYING BACK FROM JAPAN TO BE THERE FOR HIS BIRTHDAY AND THE FIRST I HEARD ABOUT IT WAS SEEING PICS OF THE PARTY ON LINE,” he wrote (in all caps, so you know he’s serious).

“ALSO I SHOULD SEE MY CHILDREN 100 % OF THE TIME BUT SINCE THERE’S A SEPARATION IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN 50% OF THE TIME YA’LL WOULDN’T HAVE PLAYED WITH DONDA LIKE THAT IN JESUS NAME.”

Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Villepinte, France. (Photo by Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images For Balenciaga)

Now, we don’t want to tell Stassie how to live her life.

But we think it would probably be a good idea for her to avoid any romantic entanglements with Kanye for the time being.

What with the guy being obviously insane, and all.