Behati Prinsloo: I’m Sticking by Adam Levine, Okay?!?

Let’s be clear right up front:

Behati Prinsloo has not yet spoken out in public in regard to her husband’s ongoing cheating scandal.

The model hasn’t issued any sort of statement about Adam Levine having sent an array of inappropriate text messages to an array of women around the Internet.

Sometimes, however, actions speak louder than words.

And Prinsloo remains married to Levine.

As far as we know she hasn’t consulted with a divorce attorney or anything.

Why?

Because, according to a new Us Weekly report, Prinloo and Levine — who are expecting their third child together — are trying to “work” their marriage “out.”

“Adam feels awful for what he’s put her through,” a second insider says in the latest issue of the aforementioned tabloid.

“All he can do now is make sure he works on himself and doesn’t mess things up again.

“He loves her dearly and feels beyond grateful and lucky that she’s sticking by his side and giving him a second chance to prove himself.”

The famous couple have been in the spotlight ever since influencer Sumner Stroh accused Levine of engaging in a year-long affair with her amid his marriage to Prinsloo.

Stroh even included texts that Levine allegedly sent to her over the past several months.

“It is truly unreal how f–king hot you are. Like, it blows my mind,” Levine supposedly wrote to her at one point, adding:

“You are 50 times hotter in person. And so am I hahahah.”

Since the leaking of these messages, a number of other women have come out and shared their own stories about the way Levine contacted them online and said similarly inappropriate things.

One mistress claimed Levine was obsessed with her rear end.

For his part, Levine has denied accusations that he actually cheated on his wife, despite many observers believing that simply writing the texts described above definitely qualifies as cheating.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner,” the singer wrote in a statement via his Instagram Story on September 20.

“I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate.

“I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family.”

Those steps appear to have worked, too.

The former Voice coach added that Prinsloo “and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make.”

He concluded:

“I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

Prinsloo, meanwhile, “has no intentions of filing for divorce” against her husband of eight years,” according to Us, because she’s “trying to put the drama behind and focus on her pregnancy and having a healthy baby.”