Kanye West Blasts Kardashians: Stop Kidnapping My Children and START Inviting Me to Their Birthday Parties!

Kanye West is angry, y’all.

Now, obviously, Kanye is mad pretty much all of the time.

But today, he’s so pissed off that he’s launched another one of his signature social media tirades, with his ex-wife and her family once again serving as the targets of his wrath.

The only thing we’ll say in his defense is that at least this time Ye wasn’t totally unprovoked, and the specifics of his rant had some basis in reality.

Kanye talks about his signature sneakers. (Photo via Getty Images)

The latest round of conflict began when Gigi Hadid branded Kanye a bully and begged him to stop publicly attacking the mother of his children.

Naturally, Kanye responded to this criticism with more bullying.

“I WONDER WHAT GIGI AND VENUS’S PERESPECTIVES [sic]WERE WHEN I DIDN’T KNOW WHERE MY CHILD WAS ON HER BIRTHDAY,” Kanye wrote on his Instagram Story.

Kanye attends the Balenciaga Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2022 in Villepinte, France. (Photo via Getty)

This prompted Khloe to get involved on Kim’s behalf.

“Ye, I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here,” she wrote.

You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect,” Khloe continued.

Khloe Kardashian appears on Hulu’s The Kardashians. (Photo via Hulu)

Khloe went on to point out the Kardashians (and the entire world, for that matter) are tired of hearing Kanye whine about his kids’ birthdays.

“Again with the birthday narrative. Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone’s tired of it,” she wrote.

“You know exactly where your children are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all of the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came.”

Khloe Kardashian has a lot on her plate these days. (Photo via Hulu)

Khloe concluded by citing a recent interview Kanye gave in which he conceded that Kim raises his kids most of the time.

“Like you have pointed out yourself, she is the one taking care of your kids 80% of the time. Please Leave her and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully.”

And we probably don’t need to tell you that Ye replied to that level-headed assessment of his situation by launching yet another bonkers tirade:

Kanye West is trying to look all tough in this photo. We’re not sure if it’s working. (Photo via Getty)

“YOU ARE LYING AND ARE LIARS YALL BASICALLY KIDNAPPED CHICAGO ON HER BIRTHDAY SO SHE COULD REMEMBER HER FATHER NOT BEING THERE SO THERE YALL ALSO THREW A PARTY BEFORE PSALMS BIRTHDAY WHEN I WAS FLYING BACK FROM JAPAN TO BE THERE FOR HIS BIRTHDAY AND THE FIRST I HEARD ABOUT IT WAS SEEING PICS OF THE PARTY ON LINE,” he wrote (in all caps, so you know he’s serious).

“ALSO I SHOULD SEE MY CHILDREN 100 % OF THE TIME BUT SINCE THERE’S A SEPARATION IT SHOULD HAVE BEEN 50% OF THE TIME YA’LL WOULDN’T HAVE PLAYED WITH DONDA LIKE THAT IN JESUS NAME.”

Yes, it seems that Kanye is invoking the name of his mother now, as though she’s some sort of vengeful ghost.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West in happier times. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

This should end well for everybody involved.

Now might be a good time for Kim to take the kids on a long trip to an undisclosed island.

Just sayin’.