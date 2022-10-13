Cynthia Bailey Files to Divorce Mike Hill: I Tried to Make It Work, Y’all!

It is all over for Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill.

On Wednesday, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star confirmed that she has filed to legally split from her husband of just a couple years.

“LOVE is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways,” the exes said on a joint statement.

“We are grateful that we remain good friends, and will always cherish the many memories we’ve shared together as husband and wife.”

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill only lasted for two years as a married couple. But they seem to be on decent terms.

Bailey and Hill announced they were a romantic item in August 2018; they got engaged less than a year later and then exchanged vows in October 2020.

Just two months before these nuptials, Bailey opened (way!) up about sharing a household with her fiance and children amid a global pandemic.

“Quarantine in a house with all your kids, can you imagine trying to have sex with your man?” Bailey exclusively told Us Weekly at the time.

“You know how horrible that is to have, like, quiet, secret sex all the time? It’s like [the kids] know it’s happening, but you can’t, like, be loud. It sucks. It really sucks.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 23: (L-R) Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill attend House Of BET on June 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

As for what went wrong between the couple?

“God does not make mistakes! I truly believe in my heart Mike coming into my life was destiny. I jumped in, both feet first and gave it my all,” Bailey told People Magazine this week, adding:

“Although that journey has come to an end,” she continued, “I am so grateful for our continued friendship, and the beautiful memories that we made together. God willing, I will find love again.

“Whatever is destined to be, will be; and I could not be more excited for my next chapter!”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 03: (L-R) Mike Hill and Cynthia Bailey attend the Los Angeles Premiere of “The Tender Bar” presented by Amazon Studios at DGA Theater Complex on October 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Bravo viewers witness Hill propose to Bailey on Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta… while the subsequent wedding planning and ceremony were featured on Season 13, which marked Bailey’s final run on the program.

Hill, meanwhile, also provided an exclusive statement to People on Wednesday that reads as follows:

I love Cynthia and will always love her because she is a phenomenal woman and a beautiful person.

Even though our relationship is ending, our friendship remains rock solid and for that I am grateful.

Honestly, we’ve been thinking about going our separate ways for the last few months, so it was good for us both to have that time to process it all privately and I can smile knowing she’ll always be there for me as I will be for her.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 27: Mike Hill and Cynthia Bailey attend The Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s ‘An Unforgettable Evening’ at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on February 27, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

To conclude their joint and very amicable message, Bailey and Hill wrote:

“Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and we appreciate our family, friends and beloved fans for your positive support as we move forward and start new chapters.

“Thank you for your prayers and well wishes!”

We send both halves of this former couple nothing but the best moving forward.