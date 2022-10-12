Blake Shelton Announces Departure from The Voice After Season 23

It will soon be the end of a handsome era on The Voice.

On Tuesday, the country singer announced that the next season of the singing competition show will be his final one, ending a streak of 23 consecutive seasons with the popular program.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23,” the 46-year-old explained in an Instagram post.

“This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me.”

Shelton, of course, got to know his second wife, Gwen Stefani, due to the latter also serving as a coach on The Voice for a bit; the couple celebrated its one-year anniversary in July.

Continued Shelton on social media:

“It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best.

“It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week.”

From there, the musician reflected on the relationships he cultivated on the NBC competition, while giving credit to the contestants, as well.

“I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani!” wrote Shelton.

“I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers – the Voices who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach.”

Shelton started coaching on the inaugural season of The Voice alongside Adam Levine, Christina Aguilera and CeeLo Green.

The Maroon 5 frontman and Shelton teamed up on stage until Levine’s exit on season 16… and various big names have filled the red chairs since..

These include Miley Cyrus, Shakira, Usher, Ariana Grande Nick Jonas and more.

Throughout his tenure on the reality series, Team Shelton earned eight wins in total.

Photo via Getty

Aside from Shelton’s departure, The Voice also announced this week who will be coaching beside him for Season 23.

Kelly Clarkson will mark her return after leaving season 21, while Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan will make their debuts on the series.

NBC is yet to confirm premiere date for season 23, but the ongoing season airs on NBC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c these days — with Shelton, Stefani, Camila Cabello and John Legend as coaches.

Concluded Blake in his statement:

Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at ‘The Voice’ chasing their dreams.

It wouldn’t happen without you!