Josh Duggar Disgrace Drives More Duggars Out of Spotlight, Into the Shadows

Obviously, no one in that family likes thinking about Josh Duggar, his crimes, or more.

Some of them cannot help it. After all, his evil deeds changed many of their lives forever.

But it’s kind of weird that the Duggars aren’t talking about it more. At the most cynical, they could at least be monetizing his infamy.

Instead, they’re staying conspicuously quiet. Not just about Josh, but about everything else. Will the Duggars ever come out of the shadows?

Counting On star Michelle Duggar speaks about raising her children within their toxic, controlling home while Jim Bob Duggar listens.

An inside source opened up to In Touch Weekly about why most of the infamous Duggar clan are no longer living like public figures.

“The family isn’t as public as they once were,” the insider quickly acknowledged.

“Not having a show on the air,” the source characterized, “has been a blessing and a curse.”

“Of course, they blame Josh for Counting On getting canceled,” the insider noted.

“Being in the spotlight definitely had its ups and downs,” the source admitted.

“But,” the insider then revealed of the Duggar family, “most of them miss it.”

Anna Duggar shocked TLC viewers when she appeared on a Counting On episode in early 2021.

Most of them. But not all of them.

“Josh’s scandal definitely has a lot to do with why some family members are less active on social media,” the source continued.

The insider then added that this applies to “especially Anna.”

Anna Duggar took to Instagram this week to share her views on ways in which the media is allegedly manipulating the public post-election. The whole thing was extremely bonkers.

In April of 2021, after a lengthy investigation that included a public raid of Josh’s place of work, authorities arrested Josh.

Nine months later, in December, a jury found him guilty of receiving and possessing child sexual abuse materials (CSAM).

Sometimes referred to as “child porn” (though advocates for survivors of CSAM beg people to not use this misnomer), investigators found this heinous material on Josh’s work computer.

This undated photo provided by Washington County (Ark), Detention Center shows Josh Duggar. A federal judge has sentenced reality TV’s Duggar to about 12 1/2 years in prison for his conviction on one count of receiving child pornography. Prosecutors had asked the court to sentence the former “19 Kids and Counting” star on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, to the maximum 20 years. (Washington County Detention Center via AP)

Josh had not simply stumbled across upsetting material by accident.

And he could not reasonably have believed that the CSAM victims were adult actors.

He had a separate, TOR browser to circumvent his wife’s monitoring software. And that was just the beginning.

Josh used a bittorent client, tech usually used for updating programs or perhaps pirating a TV show.

But this scumbag used the tech to access photos and videos of young girls’ lives being ruined.

Josh received a sentence of 12 years in prison. It’s not forever and it’s not perfect, but it is a long-overdue relief.

Josh and Anna Duggar are at some sort of fancy event in this photo, back in the day.

Meanwhile, Anna is clearly beside herself. And has been for some time.

At first, it sounds like she spent months in denial about Josh’s evil deeds, about his arrest, and about the trial itself.

She blamed Josh’s family. She blamed President Joe Biden, who was not yet in office for most of the investigation.

Josh’s wife Anna has maintained her belief in his innocence. (Photo via Instagram)

It is likely that Anna also blames herself on some level.

That is, after all, what the twisted and misogynistic “values” of their fundamentalist cult teach her to do.

Yes, the cult blames victims of sex crimes for “defrauding” the predators who abuse them. But the cult’s skewed ideas of right and wrong likely also pin some blame on Anna, as his wife.

“Anna wants nothing more than to check out,” a previous insider reported.

“And,” the source continued, she wants to “forget everything about this nightmare that Josh has brought upon her and her children.”

The insider emphasized: “She just wants to move on.”

Anna Duggar and Josh Duggar pose here for the camera, long before the latter went and got arrested.

“That’s one of the reasons she’s not on social media anymore,” the source explained.

The insider noted that “It stresses her out.”

Anna reportedly does not wish to involve herself in his appeals process. We wouldn’t, either, albeit for different reasons.