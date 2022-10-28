Kailyn Lowry: Baby Bump Accidentally Revealed In New Video?!

For months now, Teen Mom fans have been speculating that Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fifth child.

Kail hasn’t made any sort of announcement, but she also hasn’t explicitly denied the reports.

And some folks are convinced that her silence speaks volumes.

Obviously, if Kail is actually expecting then she won’t be able to keep it a secret for much longer, so the best thing to do would be to just wait and see.

Kail poses on a roof. (Photo via Instagram)

But don’t tell that to the amateur sleuths who have been digging deep in hopes of unearthing the truth.

These are folks who have spent the past three months examining every photo Kail posts in hopes of discovering solid evidence of a pregnancy.

And once again, they think they’ve hit paydirt.

A lot of Kailyn Lowry’s followers think she’s hiding a secret pregnancy. (Photo via Instagram)

In her latest Instagram Story, Kail posted a short video of herself kicking around a soccer ball with friend and podcast co-host Lindsie Chrisley.

As UK tabloid The Sun reports, Lowry’s followers immediately flocked to Twitter and Reddit, citing the video as proof that she’s knocked up.

Bolstering their claim — or so they say — is a preview clip from the upcoming episode of Kail and Lindsie’s “Coffee Convos” podcast.

Is Kailyn Lowry pregnant with her fifth child? Fans think the former reality star just posted a clue that she’s expecting! (Photo via Instagram)

“That’s why I was crying last night. I wasn’t even crying because of what was said to me I was more so crying because I’m like ‘I did this to myself,'” Kail says in the clip.

“Like I really f—king did this to myself and I didn’t learn my f–cking lesson, not once, not twice but f–king three times and I was like, ‘how did I get here?'” she continues.

“So I was really just mad at myself and then I sucked it up and I was fine.”

Kailyn Lowry hosts several popular podcasts. (Photo via Instagram)

Kail captioned the post with a brief, vague description designed to entice her followers to listen to her podcast.

“Sometimes you just have to cry and keep it moving @coffeeconvospodcast has a new episode out, listen on your favorite podcast app!” she wrote.

So what’s the lesson that Kail keeps learning the hard way over and over again?

Kail cries during one of her final MTV appearances. (Photo via MTV)

Naturally, many fans jumped to the conclusion that she’s talking about getting pregnant by the wrong man.

But that wouldn’t really make sense, as Lowry is rumored to be pregnant by Elijah Scott, who would be her fourth baby daddy.

Whatever hardship she endured apparently happened three times, not four.

Kail Lowry with ex-boyfriend Elijah Scott. (Photo via Instagram)

But it’s worth noting that Kail and Elijah have reportedly broken up, so if Kail is expecting, she might soon be a single mother of five.

Obviously, that’s a difficult situation, but as she’s proven many, many times over the years, Kail is a survivor!

And hey, she certainly has the financial means to support such a sizable brood!