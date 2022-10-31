Dannielle Merrifield: My Marriage is Based on Sex, Not Any Kind of Paperwork!

Dannielle Merrifield would like a word or two with her critics.

The Seeking Sister Wife star was married for 13 years to husband Garrick… only to then be convinced that the couple should divorce so Garrick could sleep with other women.

“We decided two years ago that God wanted us to live a plural lifestyle,” Garrick explained back on the Seeking Sister Wife Season 3 premiere.

Dannielle Merrifield and Garrick Merrifield are not legally married. But they swear they are committed to each other.

At the time, Garrick emphasized how people in the bible were “godly” and had “multiple wives,” so — as a Christian, not as a Fundamentalist Mormon — he figured he might as well have multiple wives, too.

Fast forward to this past week and Dannielle having to detail her unusual relationship on social media.

“Garrick and I are not ‘legally’ married. What it is about is the heart,” the reality TV personality fired back after someone criticized the photo below.

In the snapshot, as you can see, Garrick is on his knees, seemingly deep in prayer.

“Look for a man who loves the Lord and seeks him daily. Garrick is a man that fears the Lord,” Dannielle wrote as a caption to the picture, adding of her spiritual spouse:

“He has a true heart after God. When a man puts God first he will lead you and your children in true righteousness.”

This message did not sit well with certain followers, with one writing as a comment in response:

“I promise you, literally no one looks at your husband and thinks, ‘This is what I want in my life.'”

Garrick Merrifield is pictured here with his wife of 13 years. He divorced her to bring in a sister wife.

Added Dannielle in her defense of Garrick:

“Garrick is committed as a husband. He does not take intimacy lightly. What makes someone married before God is having sex. You are flesh and married. Marriage has never been a document.”

The thing is… Garrick slept with potential wife Roberta before she ever moved in with the couple.

And then Roberta went ahead and dumped the Merrifields!

Garrick & Dannielle Merrifield were key cast members on the TLC reality show Seeking Sister Wife.

How, exactly, does Dannielle explain her stance on marriage and sex when Garrick is going around and slipping it to women who are NOT his wife???

We aren’t the only ones asking this question.

One critic online said Garrick clearly “uses the Lord as an excuse to put you second and nail other women.”

That seems to sum it up, doesn’t it?

