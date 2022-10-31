Lala Kent Thirst Traps Fans With Bare Booty Shower Snap

We have all heard a lot from Lala Kent about how Randall Emmett is the worst.

But what has Lala herself been up to?

Being super hot and then posting thirst traps, it turns out.

The latest example is her bare naked shower pic, which you can see below.

Lala Kent shared a photo to Instagram this month. Actually, she showed a lot of them.

What makes this one stand out is that is hows her body, in a shower in New York’s Dream Hotel, completely naked.

She is facing away from the camera, using one slender arm to cover (part of) her breast. Her backside is in full view.

In the Instagram snap, Lala is clearly not in the midst of showering. Nor is she sharing the aftermath.

We don’t see a drop of water on her. And her blonde hair looks perfectly dry.

If there is a post-shower “after” pic, either Lala or Instagram’s policies decided that it would not be for public consumption.

Lala Kent recently went through a devastating breakup. And now, it seems like she might be breaking up with the show that made her famous.

“Brand new Lala just hits different,” Lala wrote as the Instagram caption.

Naturally, she then received ample praise and admiration from friends, mutuals, and reality stars.

From fellow Vanderpump Rules alum Kristen Doute to The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs, people were eating up this pic.

Lala is not just a hot reality TV personality.

For what is swiftly approaching two years, she has been a full-on MILF.

19 months ago, she and Randall Emmett welcomed their daughter, Ocean Kent Emmett.

Lala Kent sure knows how to get the Internet talking.

Just over a year ago, in October of 2021, Lala split with Randall.

At the time, he was her fiancee.

But Lala announced to the world that Randall was not only a cheater, but that he had cheated on her with “many women.”

One moth later, Lala opened up further on her podcast.

“I feel like it’s weird because I, for the first time, have no idea what my future holds,” she admitted at the time.

“I don’t know what each day is going to look like,” Lala added.

“And for a really long time, I’ve had a schedule where everything is planned out,” Lala explained.

“My future was ahead of me,” she then shared, “and I was like, ‘This is the plan.’”

Now, Lala noted, “And I’m kind of just letting the universe take control of my life and place me where I need to be. I’m not questioning anything.”

Earlier this year, Lala underwent breast augmentation.

It was, she explained, a gift to herself.

Lala wanted to recapture her breast size from her pregnancy.

“It may sound like I’m getting my boobs done for men, but it’s getting my boobs done for me,” Lala affirmed.

Bluntly, she then added: “They were massive, and I loved them.”

Lala later noted: “I’ve wanted them redone for a while, and then when I was pregnant, oh my gosh, they were so huge and amazing!”