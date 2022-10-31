Leah Messer: Half a Million In Debt, On the Verge of Bankruptcy Following Jaylan Mobley Split?

Leah Messer was on top of the world just a few short weeks ago.

These days, however, the MTV star’s life is very much on the downswing.

As you’ve likely heard by now, Leah and Jaylan Mobley have broken up after about 14 months of dating.

The announcement came about two months after the Leah and Jaylan announced their engagement.

And now, it seems that Leah’s latest romantic setback isn’t the only major headache in her life.

According to a new report from UK tabloid The Sun, Messer owes more than $450,000 in unpaid federal and state taxes.

The bulk of that debt has been with her for a while, but more than $9,000 of it was added this year!

The Sun reported in 2020 that Leah owed about $155,000 in unpaid taxes.

Her tax debt has increased in the years since, with an additional $295,000 in state and federal taxes bringing her total tax bill up to $457,000.

A Kanawha County, West Virginia, clerk confirmed to the outlet that a state tax lien was added to Leah’s debt on June 27, 2022 for $9,238 for Leah.

As of this week, the bill remains unpaid.

The news likely comes as a shock to fans, as Leah doesn’t act like someone who’s struggling with serious financial issues.

Quite the opposite, she seems to throw money around without a second thought.

Just months before their breakup, Leah and Jaylan bought a house together.

Seemingly to boost his ego, Leah let Jaylan claim that he bought the house for her as a surprise.

She also kept her name off the deed, even though she was the one who ponied up the cash.

That could’ve been a costly mistake, but thankfully, it seems that the breakup was amicable, and Jaylan has already moved out of the home.

Leah seems to have zero interest in discussing her financial issues, and she’s been equally tight-lipped about the cause of her breakup.

Unfortunately for her, fans just won’t stop asking about the latter issue.

“Girl what happened with u and Jaylan, it appeared y’all were doing so good?” one commenter wrote on Leah’s Instagram this week.

“I cant believe they split. watch bri try n get at him,” wrote another, joking that Leah’s friend, Briana DeJesus, would pursue Jaylan.

Others were more encouraging and optimistic about Leah’s future:

“You look happy, healthy and unbothered. great combinations plus beautiful,” one wrote.

“Single life looks. good on you!” another chimed in.

Leah probably enjoys reading those comments.

She’s gonna need all the positivity she can get with all the obstacles she’s soon to encounter!