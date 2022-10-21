Christine Brown Says Her Kids are SOOOOOO Glad She Left Kody

Kody Brown has said it many times at this point.

Like, MANY, MANY, MANY times.

She’s glad she left Kody Brown and has absolutely no regrets over this life-changing decision; heck, she wishes she had done so years ago.

Here is what we’ve now learned, however:

Christine’s children are also glad their mom moved back home to Utah in late 2021.

“I have 100% approval [from] my kids,” Christine told Us Weekly on Tuesday, October 18.

“They all see that I’m much happier now and I’m accessible to them…

“I live five minutes from [daughter] Aspyn and half an hour from [daughter] Mykelti and I see them all the time. So they all love it. We love it.”

Christine Brown is finally finished with Kody. We’re so proud of her for coming to this realization.

The TLC personality shares daughters six sons and daughters with Kody:

Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 19 and Truely, 12, and son Paedon, 24.

On the latest episode of Sister Wives, Ysabel admitted she isn’t especially close to her dad.

“I don’t know what it is. I don’t think I’m that big an ogre,” Kody said on the same installment, showing a total lack of self-awareness.

“I don’t know why she’s not talking to me. I’m open to her.”

On a previous Season 17 episode, Truely overheard a phone call in which Christine said last year that she was walking away from her spiritual spouse.

“I think I was more devastated than [Kody] was about how [Truely] found out,” Brown added to Us on October 18.

“When he came over and spoke with her the next day, she’d already kind of processed that we were getting a divorce and were moving and was super sad.”

Christine added in this interview that she has no plans too reconcile with Kody.

Elsewhere, while Kody has been claiming that Christine blindsided him about a year ago when she announced her decision, the latter calls BS on that allegation in this sit-down.

“The last year for sure, we definitely had the conversations where it was like, ‘I just don’t think this is working,'” she tells Us.

“And we’d get together and we could just tell there really wasn’t anything there anymore.

“And my kids saw, and they noticed.”

What, her worry? Christine Brown has made it clear over and over again: She’s soooooo happy without Kody in her life.

As for where things stand at the moment?

“I don’t think it’s coparenting yet, but we, you know, communicate back and forth,” Christine says of Kody’s non-existent presence in Truely’s life these days.

On November 2, 2021, the mother of six wrote on Instagram:

After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave.

We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family.