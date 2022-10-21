Kanye West Threatens to “Protect” Kim Kardashian for Life

Between Kanye West’s antisemitic rants and his unapologetic use of slurs in recent weeks, even his fans are struggling to defend him.

Many of their tired excuses are still falling flat. But Ye himself isn’t slowing down.

On Friday, he spoke out about his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

He is threatening to “protect” her for life. This unhealthy fixation has not gone away.

Kanye West continues to say whatever comes to mind on Piers Morgan Uncensored. Truly making good on that ominous title.

During an interview that aired on October 21, he essentially vowed to never leave his ex-wife alone.

“I may be divorced on paper,” Kanye began.

“But,” Kanye continued, “I’m not divorced of the idea of being the protector.”

He then mused: “Her name is no longer West. And my name is now only Ye.”

Ye then asked: “If we were ever to be together again, what would our name be? Kimye?” It always was. …

Seemingly unaware that toxic exes have been saying this sort of thing for generations, he continued.

“I will love her for life,” Kanye went on.

“And oddly enough,” he then commented, “I will protect her.”

More than a year after Kim finally filed to divorce him, he still seems unwilling to let go.

And Kanye also seems to be bitter about how the public — with the exception of extreme right grifters — discusses him.

From his wearing of the racist “white lives matter” slogan to his public complaints during the divorce, Ye resents the narratives that he cultivates.

Many people have expressed alarm over Ye’s statements, particularly his antisemitic rants.

Bigotry is always bad. And bigotry against the Jewish community has a long and deadly history.

But it is particularly alarming when a man as influential and famous as Kanye uses his platform to libel an entire minority.

Of course, Kanye has interpreted backlash and natural career consequences as further sabotage by his imaginary foes.

Now, it may sound like Ye’s fixation upon his ex-wife is unrelated to his bigoted outbursts and fondness for reactionary figures.

But Salon actually recently did an amazing piece on how Kanye is part of a huge misogyny-to-fascist pipeline.

Simply put, if you find someone who resents or openly hates a group of people, it’s easy to convince them to hate others.

This does not always start with overt bigotry. Often, it begins with frustrated teenage boys. Unhappy and struggling to find their place, they end up radicalized online.

That is not Kanye’s story. He is rich and famous. But the core concept is sadly similar. Kanye is obsessed with his ex in the worst ways.