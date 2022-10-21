James Corden Denies Doing Anything Wrong, Gets Called Out AGAIN

For too long, James Corden has been seemingly everywhere. In cars with celebrities. On TV. In otherwise beloved films.

“May James Corden appear uninvited in the film adaptation of a beloved musical” is a grim curse on social media. It’s scary because it’s possible. Even likely.

Recently, the world learned that Keith McNally banned James Corden from Balthazar’s for his long-rumored atrocious behavior as a customer. He ended up reversing the ban.

But now, Corden is calling it “silly,” and claiming that he has not actually done anything wrong. And it sounds like he’s getting re-banned.

Just days ago, 71-year-old restaurateur Keith McNally called out James Corden.

He labeled the polarizing comedian “the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago.”

He banned Corden from the establishment after two miserable experiences with him as a customer. Two miserable, documented experiences.

Some people — perhaps Corden’s fans (they do exist, believe it or not) — felt surprised.

But many on social media celebrated such a public callout, especially one containing so many specifics.

Yes, some people just find him deeply annoying. But insufferability aside, this was not the first anecdote about Corden behaving atrociously.

People took to Twitter to share years-old social media posts about Corden behaving atrociously in public. These were not new anecdotes, but existing allegations.

There are two possibilities:

Either a number of people have written borderline-libelous fanfiction about James Corden being awful in public. Or a bunch of people in multiple countries and cities have witnessed it, to their chagrin.

James Corden works the red carpet at a premiere event. (Photo via Getty Images)

Sadly, McNally clearly has a forgiving soul. His misplaced compassion led him to retract his ban.

Just hours after his initial callout, the restaurateur announced that Corden had “apologized profusely.”

Which then makes Corden’s recent statement extremely odd. The guy had days to figure out what to say in an interview, but chose total denial.

James Corden spoke to The New York Times, presumably speaking to the reporter with more respect than he would a waiter.

“I haven’t done anything wrong, on any level,” he boldly insisted during the interview, which is to promote whatever project is unfortunate enough to include him this time.

“I feel so Zen about the whole thing,” Corden alleged. “Because I think it’s so silly.”

“I just think it’s beneath all of us,” Corden said about the allegations of atrocious behavior.

“It’s beneath you,” he seemingly scolded the reporter. “It’s certainly beneath your publication.”

Yes, many famous and rich people who are afraid that their image is being shattered suddenly develop concerns about journalistic standards.

If we put ourselves into McNally’s shoes for a moment, this was a wild week. A wild few days, really.

After careful consideration, he publicly exposed a famous man for unconscionable behavior towards his employees. Then he felt bad about it going viral, accepted an apology, and lifted the ban.

And what does the supposedly apologetic man do? He turns around and claim that he didn’t actually do anything wrong. He essentially called McNally and McNally’s employees liars. Either that, or he thinks that the shameful behavior described is actually acceptable.

“I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million,” McNally posted to Instagram after the interview.

“But when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done ‘anything wrong, on any level,’ was he joking?” he asked.

“Or was he denying being abusive to my servers?” McNally mused. “Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it.”

“Although I didn’t witness the incident, lots of my restaurant’s floor staff did,” McNally asserted.

“They had nothing to gain by lying. Corden did,” he very soundly reasoned.

“I wish James Corden would live up to his Almighty initials and come clean,” McNally expressed.

“If the supremely talented actor wants to retrieve the respect he had from all his fans (all 4 of them) before this incident,” he suggested hilariously.

“Then,” McNally suggested, “he should at least admit he did wrong.”

He concluded: “If he goes one step further and apologizes to the 2 servers he insulted, I’ll let him eat for free at Balthazar for the next 10 years.”