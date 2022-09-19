Christine Brown: I Should Have Left Kody Years Ago!

Christine Brown continued to keep it real on Sister Wives this week.

Real and raw, we should say.

“I think we both just need to be free of each other,” Christine told spiritual spouse Kody Brown on the Sunday, September 18 installment of the TLC series.

“It was bad before COVID. It’s been 10, 12 years of bad.”

Christine Brown has a lot to think about. This is a photo from Season 2 of Sister Wives Season 17.

As always, it’s important to remember that this episode was filmed just about a year ago, before Christine announced to the universe that she was walking away from her plural marriage.

The mother of six — who spiritually wed the Sister Wives patriarch in 1994 — shares the following kids with Kody:

Son Paedon, 23, and daughters Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 19, and Truely, 12.

She’s been very candid with her quasi husband through two Season 17 episodes, telling him she’s moving back to Utah and even admitting it’s mostly because he clearly favors Robyn.

On Sunday evening, Christine didn’t mince a single word over why she had arrived at this decision.

“Maybe it’s okay for me to move on,” she confessed. “I never thought that I would be in a situation like this. I thought we’d be together forever.

“Now I look back and wish that I would have left in Vegas and never come here.”

Kody, for his part, actually admitted that he reacted in an unfair manner when Christine first told him that she needed to be “free” after years of misery.

“I want to apologize for getting so angry,” he said on air, adding:

“I need to get to a place where I can rejoice about your happiness and your freedom.”

As evidenced by other scenes in this episode, though, Kody clearly isn’t there yet, as he blasted Christine for her plans to move back to Utah.

Robyn Brown, meanwhile, also pointed out during the episode that Kody was “not himself” amid all of the drama with Christine.

Kody Brown is staring daggers into Christine in this scene from the first episode of Sister Wives Season 17.

“I miss my husband. Anytime I try and talk to him I get the anger thrown at me,” she said.

“I have tried to speak with the sister wives, I’ve tried to talk to Kody but, you know, nobody’s willing. I’m starting to feel really helpless.”

Robyn also grew defensive at times because a major theme this week centered on how Kody spends so much time at Robyn’s house.

“It’s hard to see just such a contrast with Kody with how he is at Robyn’s house versus how he is at my house,” Christine said on Sunday.

“He’s just disengaged at my house. My kids and I hike all the time. Kody came hiking with us once and he brought Robyn’s kids because he was babysitting them.”

Janelle echoed this sentiment.

“When he’s at my house he doesn’t come home until 6 p.m.,” she said, noting that Kody is often at Robyn’s place because she has the youngest children.

Robyn, as you might expect, denied being Kody’s favorite, revealing during a confessional that “this isn’t a new complaint that Kody favors me.

“I’m not getting some preferential treatment even though that’s what they think.”

She explained that “Kody’s been at my house a lot just by default because of the decisions the other wives are making.”

She also expressed concern with how Kody’s COVID-19 protocols had changed how the family unit interacted.

“I love Kody dearly, but this is not what I chose. His other relationships are stressing him out so much that it’s not like it’s really fun to have him around much anyway,” she went on.

“He’s an angry man right now. What’s going on with him and Christine … I’ve never seen him like this before.”

Christine Brown doesn’t miss Kody at all. She has made that clear on multiple occasions ever since leaving her spiritual marriage.

Global pandemic or not, Christine made it clear that she hasn’t been discontent for so very long — and doesn’t think she has a choice here.

“I think what’s healthy for me and for our family is me leaving,” she said.

“I thought that it was okay to be sad. I think I was a lot sadder than I thought.

“I tried to be happy as much as possible and certainly I still found joy in things. Plural marriage is tough.”

Sister Wives airs Sunday nights on TLC at 10/9c.