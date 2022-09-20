Sumner Stroh: I Had an Affair with Adam Levine! And I Can Prove It!

Adam Levine is the lead singer of a bad called Maroon 5.

But he’s probably feeling pretty darn blue right about now.

Earlier this week, an Instagram model named Sumner Stroh claimed she had an affair with the beloved artist — while also claiming she has the receipts to prove it.

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine attend the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala presented by Paul Mitchell on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Baby2Baby)

The busty brunette dropped this bombshell via TikTok, alleging on that platform that the unethical relationship lasted for about one year.

She also said she feels “exploited” and “manipulated” by the former The Voice coach.

“I’m just going to rip the Band-Aid off… I was having an affair with a man who is married to a Victoria’s Secret model,” Stroh said … prior to simply citing Levine by name.

“I had sent some screenshots recklessly to a few friends I thought I trusted and one of them had attempted to sell to a tabloid — so here I am.”

Levine is married Behati Prinsloo.

The stars are parents to a six-year old girl named Dusty Rose and a four-year old girl named Gio Grace; just a few days ago, they announced they’re expecting child number-three.

Stroh, meanwhile, did not specify the timeframe in which the alleged affair took place.

However, the influencer did leak what appeared to be Instagram direct messages between her and Levine in her TikTok video.

“It is truly unreal how f–king hot you are. Like, it blows my mind,” Levine supposedly wrote to her at one point, adding:

“You are 50 times hotter in person. And so am I hahahah.”

After posting the screenshot, Stroh said that she had stopped talking to the singer for “a period” of months, which led the musician to allegedly send her another DM on June 1, 2022.

“Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really want to name it Sumner. You OK with that? DEAD serious,” Levine reportedly wrote to the model.

UPDATE: Just hours after this allegation went viral, Levine issued a statement that at least verified part of Stroh’s story.

“A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air,” he wrote.

“I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner.

“I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life.”

He concluded along these same lines:

“In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world.

“To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility.

“We will get through it. And we will get through it together.”

