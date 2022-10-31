Adam Lind: Chelsea Houska’s Ex Resurfaces After 5 Years, Shocks Fans With New Life

These days, Chelsea Houska is the ultimate Teen Mom success story.

After quitting the show that made her famous in 2020, Chelsea will soon make her debut as one of the stars of HGTV.

Houska and husband Cole DeBoer have a new home renovation show called Farmhouse Fabulous that’s set to debut in early 2023.

With how well she’s doing, it’s easy to forget that Chelsea’s future once looked to be very uncertain.

Chelsea Houska endured years of abuse at the hands of Adam Lind. Her situation turned around when she met Cole DeBoer!

That was largely because of Houska’s involvement with Adam Lind, the father of her eldest child, Aubree.

Lind lost all custody and visitation rights pertaining his daughter, so he hasn’t been a factor in Chelsea’s life for the past several years.

That’s good news for the entire Houska-DeBoer family, of course.

Adam Lind likes to show off his muscles on social media. And, to his credit, the guy does have a lot of muscles to show off. (Photo via Instagram)

But in the five years since Lind disappeared from the spotlight, many fans have expressed curiosity about what became of the MTV villain.

And now, it seems we gave some answers.

In May, Lind was arrested for failing to pay child support.

Now, UK tabloid The Sun has obtained court papers from the case that shed new light on the life of one of the worst dads in Teen Mom history.

Teen Mom 2 derelict Adam Lind is probably definitely on steroids. Just saying. (Photo via Instagram)

If you were hoping that Lind had finally gotten his comeuppance and was sleeping in a gutter somewhere, we’re afraid we have some bad news.

According to documents filed by Lind’s lawyers, the deadbeat dad is actually doing reasonably well for himself.

The papers indicate that Lind continues to live in the four-bedroom home that he purchased in 2016 for $112,000.

Adam Joe Lind of Teen Mom 2. Shirtless and tattooed, heavily in each case.(Photo via Instagram)

The purchase was featured on an episode of Teen Mom 2, and fans were skeptical that Lind would be able to keep up with the payments, but it seems that he’s managed to do exactly that.

Not only that, it seems that Lind has a job! One that actually pays money!

According to the documents, he still works in construction and is currently employed full-time.

Adam Lind remains terrible. (Photo via MTV)

Given the fact that staying out of jail was Lind’s only full-time occupation during his years on TM2, this comes as quite a surprise.

Of course, the fact that he has a job makes it even scummier that he wasn’t paying child support.

As for Chelsea, she hasn’t spoken about Lind publicly since 2020, and it seems she has no interest in breaking her silence anytime soon.

Chelsea Houska & Cole DeBoer are teaming up for a show on HGTV. We cannot wait to watch it! (Photo via MTV)

“I think he’s doing pretty good. I don’t know because I don’t speak to him personally, but I have heard some good things, that he’s in a good place.”

She noted that Aubree is “still not close with him.”

With any luck, that will continue to be the case.

But hopefully, a judge will force Lind to pay his damn child support soon!