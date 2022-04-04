Chelsea Houska & Cole DeBoer Begin Filming on New HGTV Show!

When Chelsea Houska quit Teen Mom 2 back 2020, fans were concerned that the mother of three would disappear from the spotlight altogether.

Needless to say, that hasn't happened.

Chelsea continued to keep her followers updated on Instagram, and she frequently hinted that she had a major project on the horizon.

Now, we finally know what that project is -- and fans couldn't be more excited.

Along with husband Cole DeBoer, Chelsea will be starring in a new show on HGTV.

The series, entitled Farmhouse Fabulous will feature Chelsea and Cole showing off their home renovation talents.

We don't have a premiere date yet, but this week saw some exciting news for fans who just can't wait for Chelsea's return to TV.

Houska posted the photo above and revealed that filming is officially underway!

“It is an exciting day here in South Dakota. I’m nervous, we start filming today!” Chelsea captioned the pic.

“If you missed our announcement, we are going to have a show on HGTV, which is freaking amazing. Anyway, we’ve been working so hard on things and today is our first day of filming.

“I’m very nervous,” she continued.

“It’s been so long since I’ve filmed that I feel like I don’t know what I’m doing. I think there will be some familiar faces as far as the crew so that makes me feel better…I do not know why, I’m just so nervous.”

Cole also shared the news with his followers, and he seemed equally excited about what's to come.

“Today’s the day folks, first day of filming with HGTV. Beyond excited, ready to do this. Cameras are here!”

According to the network, the show will focus on Chelsea and Cole's efforts to launch a “full-time renovation and design business and help local families makeover their homes.”

“After building our dream farmhouse in Sioux Falls a few years ago, we realized we have a real knack for design and home reno and it’s evolved into our passion,” Cole said in a press release, according to The Ashley's Reality Roundup.

“We can’t wait to take our fans along this next crazy journey of building our business from the ground up — with four kids in tow — showing all of the highs and lows on the renovation site and at home."

Sounds like a lot to take on -- but if anyone is up to the challenge, it's these two!

According to The Ashley, Farmhouse Fabulous is produced by RTR Media, the company that previously delivered such HGTV hits as Home Town.

Chelsea already has a massive following on social media, and the premise of the new show is right up HGTV's alley.

So network execs are probably thinking they've got a guaranteed hit on their hands -- and if the level of anticipation on Chelsea's Instagram page is any indication, they're probably right.

It's rare for reality stars to find continued success after they end their time on the show that made them famous.

But then again, few reality stars are as widely beloved as Chelsea.