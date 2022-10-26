Adam Lind Arrested For Failure to Pay Child Support; Where is the Teen Mom 2 Star Now?

Adam Lind, a former cast member on Teen Mom 2 who appeared on the MTV series because he’s the father of Chelsea Houska’s daughter Aubree, is in trouble with the law.

Potentially, in a significant way.

In news broken by The Sun, a warrant was issued for Lind’s arrest on January 11, 2021 due a a failure to pay child support.

Why has this only come to light now? Well over a year later?

Because the reality star wasn’t arrested until May 26, 2022 for the bench warrant of “violating a valid court order” from July 2017.

Lind was held on $2,000 bond and was released on the same day with a court hearing set for June 9.

At this hearing, his $2,000 bond was “released to the Division of Child Support to be applied to Defendant’s child support obligations,” according to the paperwork obtained by the aforementioned outlet.

Chelsea Houska endured years of abuse at the hands of Adam Lind. Her situation turned around when she met Cole DeBoer!

As you may recall, a similar situation occurred in August 2020 when the former Teen Mom 2 father was locked up for also failing to pay child support … and also for driving with a suspended license.

A South Dakota Sheriff’s Office confirmed back then that Lind was “picked up on a warrant for non-support of a minor child.”

Overall, Lind has been placed in jail on over a dozen occasions.

Prior to his August 2020 offense, Lind was locked up in May 2018 and charged with violating a protective or no contact order; violating a domestic stalking protective order and, yes, failure to pay child support.

You never want to label someone a deadbeat dead.

But Adam Lind is a deadbeat dad.

Houska, who left Teen Mom 2 in 2020, gave an update on Adam in February.

“I think he’s doing pretty good,” she said via Instagram Live all those months ago. “I don’t know because I don’t speak to him personally, but I have heard some good things, that he’s in a good place.”

Chelsea did clarify at the time that Aubree almost never sees her biological dad.

Previously, Lind gave up parental rights to his youngest daughter, Paislee, whom he shared with ex-fiancee Taylor Halbur in 2018.

His very long rap sheet includes:

An arrest for violating a no-contact order against an ex; an arrest for domestic assault charges; an arrest for failing several court-mandated drug tests and an arrest for “exhibition driving.”