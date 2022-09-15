Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Living In Separate Homes; Model Begs QB to Spend More Time With His Kids

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be 1-0, but in his personal life, Tom Brady is on a real losing streak.

Brady’s marriage has been under a microscope ever since he took an 11-day hiatus from Bucs training camp ahead of the 2022 football season.

And the scrutiny has only intensified in the weeks since, as it appears that Brady might be separated from wife Gisele Bundchen.

Insiders say Bundchen moved out in frustration over her husband’s decision to end his hilariously short retirement and return for a 22nd season in the NFL at the age of 45.

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady are rumored to be living in separate homes. Gisele is reportedly furious with Brady’s decision to return to football. (Photo via Getty Images)

Now, a new report from CNN has confirmed that Brady and Bundchen are “living separately” as their marital woes mount.

Some have gone so far as to say that Gisele “hates” Brady’s decision to continue playing.

It’s unclear if that’s the case, but it’s worth noting that the model was not on hand when the Bucs took on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

Gisele Bundchen is reportedly upset with Tom Brady’s decision to return to the NFL. (Photo via Getty)

One insider tells People magazine that Gisele’s fears for her husband’s safety are compounded by her concern that he doesn’t spend enough time with his kids.

“From a family standpoint, these are critical years,” says the source.

Gisele Bündchen are rumored to be having marital troubles. (Photo via Getty)

“The kids are getting older, Ben is 12 now, and Gisele feels like Tom needs to be home.”

Bundchen echoed those comments in a recent interview with Elle.

“Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she said of her husband.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are rumored to have hit a rough patch in their marriage. Some have even claimed that the couple is separated. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)

“I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Gisele sounded supportive of Brady’s career decisions, but she went on to remind readers that she has a career of her own, and she would like to return to it at some point.

“I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Brady],” she said.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen turned heads and looked amazing in New York at the 2017 MET Gala.

“I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams.”

She concluded with comments that have led many to the conclusion that Gisele plans to return to modeling.

“Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing [Brady] succeed, and being fulfilled in his career—it makes me happy,” Bundchen said.

Gisele has been supportive of her husband throughout his career. (Photo via Instagram)

“At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.”

It’s unclear what the future holds for Gisele.

But for the first time, it looks as though it might not include Brady.