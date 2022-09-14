Gisele Bundchen: I HATE Tom Brady's Football Career! Screw It, I'm Going Back to Modeling!

Whether you love him or hate him, if you’re a football fan, Tom Brady has likely been on your mind at the start of each new NFL season for the past couple of decades or so.

And this year, in addition to the usual doubts about his ability to perform at his advanced age (by football standards, of course), Brady appears to be dealing with considerable discord in his personal life.

The rumor mill started churning when Brady took an 11-day hiatus from Buccaneers training camp ahead of the season.

On social media there was speculation that Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, was furious about his decision to come out of retirement and return to the field at the age of 45.

And for once, the most dramatic theory turned out to be the accurate one.

Insiders claim that Brady and Bundchen have separated as a result of their constant feuding over his decision to keep playing.

It’s unclear if Gisele has actually moved out on Tom, as some outlets have claimed, but it seems obvious that these two are in the throes of a serious rough patch.

Now, Bundchen has spoken out about the situation in her first interview since the rumor mill started churning back in August.

The fashion icon told Elle that she feels she’s been unfairly relegated to the mother and housewife role, despite the fact that she has a thriving career of her own.

“I think this is the system we’ve been living in. That’s what society has accepted and what society hasn’t accepted,” Bunchen told the mag.

“Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she said.

“I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Insiders tell Page Six that a furious Gisele took off for Costa Rica ahead of the NFL season.

“Tom is still hoping they can reconcile. Gisele has told him she’s leaving him before, and they always made up when she cooled down,” says the source.

She’s since returned to the States, but it’s not clear if she’s once again living with Brady.

What is clear is from her latest comments is that Gisele would like to see some changes in her marriage.

“I feel very fulfilled in a way, as a mother and as a wife,” Bundchen told Elle.

“And now it’s going to be my turn. It’s not like I’m going to be in the valley forever. I’ve done my part, which is to be there for (Tom),” she continued.

Gisele seemed to hint that she plans to return to modeling, but she stopped short of saying that explicitly.

“I moved to Boston (when he was with the Patriots) and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams,” Gisele went on.

“Seeing my children succeed and become beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed and be fulfilled in his career, it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that,” she added.

“I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do. At 42, I feel more connected to my purpose.”

Sounds like Ton better win that last Super Bowl he’s after this season — because if he tries to come back to the field at 46, it might cost him a different sort of ring.