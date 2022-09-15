JoJo Siwa Confirms: I’m Dating Avery Cyrus!

JoJo Siwa has a very exciting announcement to make.

Earlier this week, the popular dancer and artist confirmed her romance with Avery Cyrus via a video posted to TikTok.

In the footage, Siwa and Cyrus can be seen sitting in front of one those Chuck E. Cheese photo booths that snaps pictures and turns them into drawings.

From there, JoJo showed a clip of the stars posing for the pictures and how the sketches turned out.

After smiling for the camera for the first photograph, JoJo and Avery shared a smooch.

The Dance Moms alum captioned the clip, “Happiest girl.”

So there we have it, you know?

Elsewhere, Siwa shared a clip of them two performing a dance routine, noting she was “so proud” of Avery for learning the steps.

“I have to share so you can see her CUTEST HAPPY FACE!!!” she wrote. “That SMILEEEEE.”

JoJo Siwa attends the “America’s Got Talent” Season 17 live show at Sheraton Pasadena Hotel on August 23, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Siwa previously dated Kylie Prew for about a year, but the pair split last October.

A few months later, JoJo celebrated the one-year anniversary of coming out as gay.

“In the last 365 days I’ve felt more love than ever,” JoJo wrote on Instagram on January 22, adding: “I get asked a lot ‘was coming out scary for you.’ And the answer is yes of course.”

But Siwa explained that “anything that’s different about you is scary.”

JoJo Siwa came out on January 22, 2021 by wearing this shirt, which reads “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever,” just days after dropping hints.

Added Siwa of her sexuality: “It’s what makes me… me. So, I had no fear with sharing it with the world.”

As for any reaction she’s gotten from her fans or critics?

“I feel like I was put on this earth to be a role model for kids.

“And letting all the kids of the world know that loving everyone for who they are no matter what is something that I will always believe in and always share.”

JoJo Siwa flashes a peace sign here prior to appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

As for Avery, she’s a social media influencer who used to date TikToker Soph Mosca.

They split in August.

“If you have not heard yet, Soph and I have decided to break up,” Cyrus wrote at the time.

“I ask that you please respect us and our feelings. I love y’all so much.”