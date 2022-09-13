Gisele Bundchen Shades Tom Brady, Admits to Trouble in Marital Paradise

As it turns out, even pretty people can have problems.

Amid rumors that she has separated from husband Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen spoke this month to Elle Magazine.

And admitted for the first time in public that her relationship is in turmoil.

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

“I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom],” the supermodel explains in her October Elle cover story.

“I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams.

“Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career — it makes me happy.

“At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are rumored to have hit a rough patch in their marriage. Some have even claimed that the couple is separated. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)

Gisele daughter Vivian, 9, and son Benjamin, 12, with the all-time great quarterback, who took 11 days off from practice with his team this summer… allegedly to work on his marriage.

Bundchen then skipped the Tampa Bay opener on Sunday night.

“I have my concerns,” Gisele told Elle about Brady continuing to play football at an advanced age.

“This is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present.”

Brady retired from his job shortly after the completion of the 2021-2022 season, only to return just a couple weeks later.

“I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again,” Gisele said of Brady hanging up his cleats for good.

“But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them].

“He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Following his very brief retirement, Brady wrote on Instagram in mid-March:

“These past two months I have realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands.

“That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. Without them, none of this is possible.”

Bundchen supported her husband at the time, remarking on his social media message:

“Here we go again! Let’s go lovvvey! Let’s go Bucs!”

Bundchen and Brady got married in 2009.

The latter shares a 15-year old son with ex Bridget Moynahan.

“Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” an insider previously told Us Weekly.

“They’re working through things and trying to come out the other side.”