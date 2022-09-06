Prince Charles: Has He Really Cut Ties With Prince Harry & Meghan Markle?

Last week, The Cut published a cover story about Meghan Markle that featured some of the Duchess’ most candid comments since her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The portion that made the most headlines was the one in which Meghan accused the British media of using racial slurs in reference to her children.

But while that shocking claim may have attracted the most attention, it certainly wasn’t the only bombshell revelation in the piece.

At one point, Meghan indicated that she might never forgive her in-laws for the mistreatment she endured during the short time she spent living in London.

Meghan Markle is all smiles in this photo. Or all forced and sort of pretend smiles, we should write. (Photo via Getty)

Obviously, it’s not exactly news that there’s still bad blood among the royals.

Insiders say Harry and Meghan’s attendance at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June only made matters worse, as the rest of the Windsors were put off by what they saw as the couple’s smug, superior behavior.

This week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are back in London for the start of a humanitarian tour that will eventually take them to Germany.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN. (Photo via Getty)

But the tension among the royals is so high that the couple will reportedly not be spending time with Harry’s family.

William is reportedly unconcerned with his brother’s visit, and is “not really spending much time thinking about it,” a source tells The Daily Mail.

But apparently, Harry’s father, Prince Charles, has taken the opposite route and has not been able to stop brooding over his fractured relationship with his youngest son.

Prince Charles is pictured here, sitting on a bench. He is the father of Prince William and Harry. (Photo via Getty)

“Those who know the Prince of Wales say he has been wounded by the words and actions of his son and daughter-in-law, who have repeatedly criticized the royal family,” reads the report from The Daily Mail.

“Sources say [Charles] ‘loves and misses’ Harry, Meghan, and his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet, and feels particularly hurt after spending time with them during the Platinum Jubilee in June,” the piece continues.

“Charles is thought to have seen their time together as a ‘minor act of reparation’ after the Sussex’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021, which saw Harry say he felt ‘really let down’ by his father.”

Meghan with Harry and the Queen. (Photo via Getty)

An insider claims that the situation is particularly painful for Charles, as the royals’ “never complain, never explain” policy prevents him from defending himself publicly.

“For two years, there has been a steady stream of really challenging things said about a man who cannot [publicly] defend himself by a couple he obviously loves and misses,” the source says.

“That is incredibly difficult on a personal level. He is completely bewildered by why his son, whom he loves deeply, feels this is the way to go about managing family relationships.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have embarked on a European humanitarian tour. (Photo via Getty)

Confirming that Harry and Meghan will not be spending time with the rest of the family, a different insider tells the Mail that there’s a lack of trust between the two factions.

“Trust, particularly at the moment, is a big issue,” says the source.

It sounds as though William is happy to be avoiding his brother and sister-in-law, despite the fact that the couple will be residing just minutes away from his home.

William and Harry in happier times. (Photo via Getty)

Charles is reportedly in Scotland at the moment, spending time with the Queen at her Balmoral estate.

Since Harry and Meghan will be in London only briefly, the Prince of Wales has a valid geographic excuse for not seeing his son and daughter-in-law.

But it sounds like the real motivations behind the royal snub have nothing to do with distance and everything to do with emotion.