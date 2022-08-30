Meghan Markle: I Don’t Know If I Can Ever Forgive the Royal Family

After remaining relatively quiet for most of the past year, Meghan Markle is once again making her voice heard in a big way.

And the royal family is likely living in fear of what the Duchess will say next.

Last Monday, the debut episode of Meghan’s Spotify podcast sparked controversy over the alleged mistreatment that she and Harry endured during their time as working royals.

Today, in a newly-published interview with The Cut, Meghan claimed that members of the British press used racial slurs in reference to her two children.

Meghan Markle recently released the debut episode of her Spotify podcast. (Photo via Instagram)

Her remarks have the potential to be damaging to the Queen and company, as the alleged bigots were members of the Royal Rota — the approved pool of journalists with whom the royals collaborate closely.

While it’s the claims about the media’s treatment of her children that have garnered the most attention, Meghan also offered some compelling insights into her current relationship with her in-laws in the Cut piece.

At one point, the interviewer asked if Meghan if she thinks she’ll ever be able to forgive the royals.

Meghan Markle is all smiles in this photo. Or all forced and sort of pretend smiles, we should write. (Photo via Getty)

“I think forgiveness is really important,” she told the outlet.

“It takes a lot more energy to not forgive. But it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I’ve really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything,” Meghan continued.

“I have a lot to say until I don’t. Do you like that? Sometimes, as they say, the silent part is still part of the song.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make an appearance at the UN.(Photo via Getty)

It’s a somewhat evasive answer and it seems to indicate that Meghan is uncertain about her future relationship with her in-laws.

In addition to the past week’s revelations, Meghan previously claimed that she was almost driven to suicide by the mistreatment she endured during her time in London.

“I would sit up at night, and I was just, like, I don’t understand how all of this is being churned out,” Meghan told Oprah Winfrey during their March 2021 interview.

Meghan Markle is featured here during a shocking interview with none other than Oprah Winfrey. (Photo via CBS)

“I realized that it was all happening just because I was breathing. I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry, especially, because I know how much loss he’s suffered,” the Duchess continued.

“But I knew that if I didn’t say it, that I would do it. I just didn’t want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought.”

Meghan says she turned to the palace’s HR department in search of help but was coldly rejected.

Meghan with Harry and the Queen. (Photo via Getty)

“They said, ‘My heart goes out to you, but there’s nothing we can do to protect you because you’re not a paid employee of the institution,'” she recalled.

Clearly, the relationship between Meghan and her royal in-laws is badly damaged.

We’re sure the decision to step down from their posts and move halfway across the world was not one that the Sussexes made lightly.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in the Netherlands for the Invictus Games this past spring. (Photo via Getty)

At the start of this summer, however, it seemed as though Harry and Meghan were eager to make amends.

The couple attended the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and generally seemed eager to bury the hatchet.

But for whatever reason, their efforts failed — and it looks as though Meghan is no longer shy about burning bridges.

And that should make the royals very nervous.